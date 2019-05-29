CIO Conference: Fostering a Culture of Innovation to Help Drive Business Growth Will Steer the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming New York Global Innovation Summit

Top technology executives speaking at the 2019 New York Global Innovation Summit will include Joyce Brocaglia, CEO, Alta Associates, CEO and Founder, The Executive Women’s Forum; Israel Martinez, NACD Board Leadership Fellow, Chairman and CEO, Axon Global; Harry Moseley, CIO, Zoom; Frank Price, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, CVS Health; and Joseph Santamaria, Chief Information & Digital Officer, PSEG.



Learn from top-tier CIOs and technology executives how to drive innovation across the enterprise and to foster change management.





Thanks to market volatility and disruption, roughly half of the companies that are currently on the Fortune 500 list will be replaced over the next 10 years, according to a study conducted by Innosight. The role of the CIO in fostering the business innovation needed for their companies to remain competitive will be the focal point of the discussion at the 2019 New York Global Innovation Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, taking place at the Grand Hyatt New York on August 22, 2019

“With competition and market disruption threatening businesses across industries, CIOs and technology executives need to think differently and work with the CEO and the Board to craft new business models that will enable the organization to succeed into the future,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO.

The New York Global Innovation Summit will open with an HMG Lead-Innovate-Disrupt Tech Talk featuring Harry Moseley, CIO at Zoom. Harry will share his views on the future of work and collaboration along with Zoom’s unique culture of caring, building trust and achieving customer happiness. This will be followed by a briefing presented by a Lenovo executive.

Other engaging sessions will include:

A panel of top-tier technology executives who will share opportunities for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics and IoT—and how these technologies can help create competitive advantage and accelerate time to market.

The presentation of HMG Strategy’s 2019 Technology Executives to Watch Awards to Stephen Gold, CTO and Chief Digital Operations Officer at Hudson’s Bay Company.

A panel of high-level search executives who will offer advice for technology leaders to strengthen their personal brands, attract top talent and become boardroom-ready

A panel of top-tier CIOs, CISOs and CXOs who will offer straight talk around mitigation strategies and advanced threat protection approaches that are working today while positioning their organizations for agility and innovation.

A panel of leading technology executives who will discuss the steps that they and other industry innovators are taking to work with CEOs and boards to drive digital strategies and foster a customer-centric culture.

Presenting Partners at the New York Global Innovation Summit include Lenovo and Zoom. Gold Partners include Fortinet. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia. Association Partners include SIM New York Metro.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

