Stop & Shop Stores Raise $1.64 Million for the United Service Organizations

Annual USO Campaign Breaks Previous Fundraising Records

QUINCY, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Stop & Shop announced that its 2019 Support Our Servicemen and Women campaign raised more than $1.64 million for the United Service Organizations (USO), the most since Stop & Shop began working with the USO in 2013.



/EIN News/ -- From May 10 to May 26, customers had the opportunity to donate $1, $3 or $5 to the non-profit organization at checkout. Stop & Shop’s 400+ stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey supported this front-end campaign. Since the campaign’s inception more than five years ago, Stop & Shop has helped raise more than $4 million for military men and women.

“The generosity of our customers is remarkable,” said Stacy Wiggins, Senior Vice President of Operations, Stop & Shop and a veteran of the United States Army. “To be able to support such a vital organization that services our nation’s heroes and their families is extremely gratifying, and we are so proud of how the campaign has grown over the years.”

A non-profit charitable organization, the USO’s mission is to strengthen our nation’s military and their families by connecting them to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation. The funds raised by Stop & Shop will go directly to the USO to:

Deliver support and connection to those actively serving and deploying

Assist those beginning their service and transitioning back to civilian life

Provide resiliency and strengthening programs for military spouses and families

Help wounded, ill and injured service members and the families of the fallen

"Stop & Shop’s generous commitment to the USO will help deliver innovative programming and support to our nation’s military, and their families," said Lisa Anastasi, USO Chief Development and Marketing Officer. "This partnership demonstrates the big impact simple acts of public support can have on our men and women in uniform. Stop & Shop employees at all levels and their customers came together to give back to those who defend their freedoms, and we are so grateful for their willingness to join in as a Force Behind the Forces®.”

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s support for the USO and other community organizations, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/building-healthy-communities/ .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

Contact: Jennifer Brogan Director of External Communications & Community Relations 774.279.1467 Jennifer.brogan@stopandshop.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.