Konica Minolta Renews Partnership with the New York Mets

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with the New York Mets, maintaining its status as an “Official Partner of the New York Mets.”



The multi-year agreement includes major advertising assets in the ballpark as well as hospitality opportunities such as access to pre-game activities, tickets and a designated “Konica Minolta Technology Suite” with premium seating.



Partners since 2015, the New York Mets and Konica Minolta collaborated on a special project last fall, teaming up to honor local veterans from the Blue Angels Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project with a pregame ceremony. Konica Minolta, also a partner of the Blue Angels Foundation, worked with the organization, the New York Mets and the Wounded Warrior Project to unite more than 100 local warriors and former and current veterans at Citi Field on September 27, 2018.

“The impact of our investment in sports marketing goes way beyond brand exposure and hospitality,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO of Konica Minolta. “These strategic partnerships allow us to give back and support the communities we serve.”

Konica Minolta is partnered with many other professional sports organizations including multiple NHL teams, the PGA TOUR and Wayne Taylor Racing, as well as numerous charity organizations including The National Kidney Foundation, the Blue Angels Foundation and Friends of Golf (FOG).

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.com ) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

