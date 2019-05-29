Dr. Srini Pillay, Best-Selling Author, Explains How the "Sense of Self" Relates to Depression

Srini Pillay, Best-Selling Author and Neuroscientist

“What is your sense of self? Why does it matter, and what can you do about it to feel less depressed?” – Dr. Srini Pillay

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people are depressed, they may be tempted to focus on their symptoms, such as feeling down, being unable to eat or sleep, or difficulty concentrating. However, a 2019 paper on depression suggests that "a sense of self" is what people need to pay attention to most.

“What is your sense of self? Why does it matter, and what can you do about it to feel less depressed?” Asks Dr. Srini Pillay, a best-selling author and neuroscientist, “In my newest research post, I focus on one of the theories that explain why people get depressed. This premise is called the ‘self-discrepancy theory.’”

Srini Pillay M.D. is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, brain researcher, certified master executive coach, technology entrepreneur and musician. He is regarded as a pioneer in the field of transformational neurocoaching and has been extensively featured in the media including CNN, Fox, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Forbes and Fortune. He is an award-winning author of multiple books and an in-demand keynote speaker. His most recent book is “Tinker Dabble Doodle Try: Unlock the Power of the Unfocused Mind”.

“According to psychology professor Edward Higgins, the ‘self’ has three aspects: an actual, ideal, and ought self,” continues Pillay, “An ‘actual’ self is who you think you are, and how you assess your characteristics such as talent, intelligence, and looks. An ‘ideal’ self is what you wish you would or could be. And an ‘ought’ self is what you or others think you should be.”

Dr Pillay’s research indicates that when there is a mismatch between a person’s “actual” and “ideal” selves, they are likely to get depressed. For example, a person thinks of themselves as smart, hard-working, and successful, but in real life, their work situation limits their progress and starts to slow them down. In this situation, when a person’s “actual” self becomes a lower achieving version of their ideal self, depression will set in. So, if a person is depressed, they should address the actual-ideal mismatch. A 2019 meta-analysis confirmed the importance of actual-ideal mismatches in depression.

The degree of match between who a person is and their ideal self also determines their self-esteem, and low self-esteem contributes to depression. People with low self-esteem are reported to have less gray matter in brain regions responsible for adapting to stress and feeling pride. They also have less gray matter in "theory of mind" brain regions—regions that help people infer what others are thinking.

“Based on the self-discrepancy theory, how can you help yourself if you are feeling depressed?” Questions Pillay, “Your internal narrative—the story you have about yourself and how others perceive you—will determine how your ‘actual’ self can begin to approximate your ‘ideal’ self. To do this, you need to examine your depressed assumptions and change them based on what we know from psychology and brain research.”

Pillay is the founder and CEO of NeuroBusiness Group, voted one of the Top 20 movers and shakers in leadership development in the world by Training Industry. He has worked with leaders internationally in many Fortune 500 companies, and is currently an invited member of The Consortium for Advanced Adult Learning and Development (CAALD) at McKinsey &Co. and The Tranformational Leadership Council (TLC).

“When you're depressed, consider that your actual and ideal selves are not aligned,” concludes Pillay, “Then, use mindset shifts to start changing your state of being.”



