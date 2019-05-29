When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 03, 2018

Company Announcement

Van’s Foods is voluntarily recalling Van’s Gluten Free Waffles with a lot code date of #A640234710–WL2, BEST BY AUG 22, 2018 and UPC 0 89947 30206 4. The products are being recalled because a limited number of the wrong packaging were used during the production of Van’s Belgian Waffles. The product inadvertently packaged in the Van’s Gluten Free Waffle box contains gluten, undeclared wheat and undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, wheat or gluten run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. These products could also cause a serious autoimmune reaction to people with celiac disease if consumed.

The products were distributed solely to food retailers in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

To date, Van’s Foods has received no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions associated with the effected products.

The effected retail packages are labeled as Van’s Gluten Free Original, Item number 30206, Product Lot #A640234710–WL2, BEST BY AUG 22, 2018. No other Van’s branded products are affected by this voluntary recall.

Pkg SKU Brand Product Description Code Date 30206 Van's Van's Gluten Free Original BEST BY : AUG 22 2018 A640234710-WL2*

*Van's Gluten Free retail packages with a code containing WL1 are NOT subject to this recall.

Consumers who have purchased these products or have questions are requested to contact Van’s Consumer Relations department at 1-866-886-8456 (Monday – Friday, 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM CST) for additional information and/or reimbursement.

News media and health department officials who have questions should contact Caroline Ahn at 312-614-6047 (Monday – Friday, 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM CST).