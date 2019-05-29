CT Film Production Company Offers Soup To Nuts Content Creation Services

Motion Picture And Film Content Production Company In CT

CONTENT PICTURES offers "soup to nuts" custom video and film video production services for Fortune 100 companies, ad agencies and major film industry clients.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a Connecticut based multimedia content production company, located between New York City and Boston, CONTENT PICTURES offers start to finish media content creation services to businesses, ad agencies, and motion picture film industry clients. Whether you are looking to produce a national TV broadcast commercial, print campaign, brand spot or anything that requires outstanding content, CONTENT PICTURES has you covered.

If you are a media professional looking for a sound stage or studio, the CONTENT PICTURES state of the art photo video production facility in CT has it all. Camera, lighting and grip equipment, edit suites, a voice over booth, set shop, full service kitchen along with a crew roster to meet any production requirements.

According to Wikipedia, "Soup to nuts" is an American English idiom that conveys the meaning of "from beginning to end". This is a favorite expression used by Derek Dudek, owner and founder of CONTENT PICTURES to describe just how comprehensive the company’s services and capabilities are when it comes to motion picture, film and video production.

Corporate and agency clients in New England, New York, Connecticut and across the USA look to CONTENT PICTURES to film commercials, music videos as well as to produce film content for advertising and media distribution.

CONTENT PICTURES produces award-winning still photography and motion imagery which appears in numerous advertisements, publications, exhibitions and collections.

“We offer "soup to nuts" custom video and film video production services, producing commercials and short film content for Fortune 100 companies, ad agencies and major film industry clients" said Derek Dudek, award winning Director/DP/Photographer and owner of CONTENT PICTURES.

Derek Dudek has assembled an award winning team that combines decades of experience, collaborating with creative directors, writers, designers, animators and musicians to produce innovative motion experiences. CONTENT PICTURES develops, directs, shoots, edits and produces television commercials, web ads, corporate communications, social media features, music videos and just about any non-traditional promotion you can imagine.

SERVICES INCLUDE:

CONTENT DEVELOPMENT

Pre-Production, Script Writing, Casting, Location Scouting, Storyboarding, Set Construction

PRODUCTION

Producing, Location and Studio Filming, Still Photography, Aerial Drone Imagery

POST-PRODUCTION

Editing, Motion Graphics, Music Composition, Color Grading, Audio Mixing



