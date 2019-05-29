Funded Traineeship for Young Graduates at the EU Delegation to Tanzania

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Tanzania?

We are

The European Union (EU) is an economic and political partnership between 28 European countries. It plays an important role in international affairs through diplomacy, trade, development aid and working with global organisations. Abroad, the EU is represented through more than 140 diplomatic representations, known also as EU Delegations, which have a similar function to those of an embassy.

The EU Delegation to Tanzania in the partnership with Tanzania and the East African Community:

Shares the values and interests of the European Union;

Promotes fundamental rights, good governance and accountable democracy;

Supports Tanzania's development agenda and sustainable development goals for a better life for all

Stimulates inclusive growth, private sector and job creation;

Fosters regional peace and stability, economic integration and trade development

What we offer?

A traineeship of 6 months for within the Politics, Press and Information (PPI) Section of the EU Delegation to Tanzania.

Main tasks:

Updating the Delegation's website and social media platforms

Draft press release and other documents addressed to the media

Assist the Head of the Political Section with specific research of political nature.

Political, trade and economic analysis on the local and regional situation, contribution to research, briefings,

Public diplomacy including information and communication and use of social media, organisation of and participation in various internal and external events ( meetings, seminars, conferences etc)

Organise and participate to the events by the EU delegation

Represent the EU Delegation in events organised locally

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail address: DELEGATION-TANZANIA-HR-RECRUITMENT@eeas.europa.eu:

A detailed Europass curriculum vitae ( CV )

) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship - PPI

Important information

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 – Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.