WaveSense, a TU-Automotive Detroit Awards Finalist In Two Categories, to Exhibit at TU-Automotive Detroit

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveSense, Inc., providing the safest and most reliable navigation for self-driving vehicles and assisted driving systems using ground-penetrating radar, today announced their participation at TU-Automotive Detroit , the world's largest auto tech conference & exhibition that is shaping the future of connected auto mobility. The company is honored to be named a TU-Automotive Awards finalist in two categories: “Best ADAS or Autonomous Product/Service” and "Newcomer of The Year.” WaveSense will also exhibit in booth S16 at the conference which takes place June 5 – June 7 at The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.



/EIN News/ -- “We are honored to be named an award finalist in these two categories,” said Tarik Bolat, CEO and Co-Founder of WaveSense. “Autonomous vehicles and robust assisted driving systems promise radically improved safety and convenience, and WaveSense is excited to be working closely with some of the biggest players across the mobility ecosystem to help deliver on that promise by enabling navigation in any condition.”

WaveSense creates a map of the subsurface beneath the road from which self-driving cars can navigate. Vehicles using WaveSense are the safest and most reliable on the road and are unaffected by common but challenging road conditions like snow, heavy rain, fog or poor lane markings.

TU-Automotive Awards Finalist – Two Categories:

TU-Automotive Awards are the most prestigious and anticipated awards in the connected car industry. The finalists include organizations who are pioneering the development of products and services in areas ranging from connected vehicles and insurance, to ADAS and cyber security. WaveSense has been named an award finalist for “Best ADAS or Autonomous Product/Service” and “Newcomer of The Year.” Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on June 4, 2019. The full list of finalists can be accessed here: https://automotive.knect365.com/tu-automotive-awards/2019-shortlist

Exhibiting at TU-Automotive:

WaveSense will exhibit at TU-Automotive Detroit in booth S16 . Tarik Bolat, CEO and Co-Founder and Byron Stanley, CTO and Co-Founder will be in attendance.

On Wednesday, June 5, WaveSense will also participate in the Start Up Elevate pitch event beginning at 4 p.m. ET at the Start Up Stage inside the expo hall. Start Up Elevate participants give a five-minute pitch to a panel of judges, after which winners from each group advance to the “Final Pitch Off,” which will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Those interested in learning more about WaveSense, can visit www.wavesense.io or contact, Megan Kathman at Skyya (megan@skyya.com) to coordinate a meeting at the conference.

About WaveSense:

WaveSense is the first company in the world to offer self-driving vehicle navigation based on ground penetrating radar at commercial scale. Its mission is to enable self-driving vehicles to navigate any road safely, precisely and reliably in any condition. It is the worldwide exclusive licensee of IP generated at MIT Lincoln Laboratory while the technology was being developed for the military applications. WaveSense was founded in 2017 and is funded by Rhapsody Venture Partners, a Cambridge, MA-based venture fund focused on investing in and bringing to market breakthrough innovations in hard science and technology. WaveSense was named the Top Autonomous Driving Project at the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, and received the “Best in Show” award from PlanetM, the mobility initiative of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. For more information please visit https://wavesense.io .

MEDIA CONTACT

Susan Donahue

Skyya for WaveSense

ph: (646) 454-9378

susan.donahue@skyya.com



