Furnished Quarters Wins FEM Americas EMMA for Best Vendor Partnership

Furnished Quarters, the largest independently owned and operated provider of global temporary housing, has received an Expatriate Management and Mobility Award (EMMA) in the category of Best Vendor Partnership for its work with GE. The award, presented by the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) Americas at its recent summit in Dallas, TX, is the premier global mobility award for the Americas region.



EMMAs entries are rigorously judged by a team of impartial, highly experienced, senior figures in the industry drawn from a range of disciplines across the Americas region. The judging panel called Furnished Quarters’ entry “[a] great example of creating and expanding the market to serve the client and taking deliberate and proactive steps to elevate the guest experience.”



GE approached Furnished Quarters to find a better way to manage its corporate housing program – consisting of 200+ auditors traveling between a dozen core cities – with the intent of reducing costs and enhancing the program overall. By consolidating vendors and choosing just one strategic partner to manage the entire housing program, GE was able to accomplish these goals and improve satisfaction rates among participants.



As part of the program, GE requested a technology solution for administrators and guests – a need that Furnished Quarters met by developing a groundbreaking application, GE Live. The straightforward, simple and easy-to-use application enables GE staff to view real-time apartment availability and book live, instantly. It also offers all necessary reporting and tracking, providing senior management with high-level visibility into the program.



“I’m continually impressed by the Furnished Quarters team and service,” said Jonathan Baksh, Corporate Audit Staff Operations Leader at GE. “Since signing on with Furnished Quarters, the program has exceeded our expectations both in the positive feedback of the employees staying in the apartments, as well as the cost savings to the organization.”



“We welcomed the opportunity and challenge to come up with a creative solution for GE’s unique needs. It was a true testament to our penchant for listening to the client's pain points, partnering with the organization to meet business goals and improving the overall guest experience,” said Steve Brown, CEO of Furnished Quarters. “In the end, everyone wins.”



Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit www.furnishedquarters.com.



Doris Kampf, Senior Director of Sales at Furnished Quarters, accepts the company's Expatriate Management and Mobility Award (EMMA) for Best Vendor Partnership. The award was presented at the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) Americas Global Mobility Summit in Dallas, TX on May 23, 2019.









