$11.4 Bn Blood Glucose Monitor Market - Global Intelligence Database 2012-2018 & 2019-2023

The global blood glucose monitoring devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.88% during the forecast period (2018-2023), and it was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2018.



The Blood Glucose Monitor Intelligence Center 2012-2023 is a global intelligence database platform, which provides data covering five regions with in-depth analysis across 25 countries and five-year forecast, including value, volume sales, price, and price per-capita expenditure. The IC enhances your understanding of the blood glucose monitoring devices market. The market is also assessed considering the economic factors that impact the BGM devices market, such as Type-1 diabetic population levels, Type-2 diabetic population levels, and obesity, which provide you with actionable business insights.

Market Scope:

There are two main types of BGM devices included in this study, namely, self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices. The devices are further categorized by components, i.e. the SMBG devices are segmented into glucometer devices, test strips, and lancets (which are further studied by their usage in hospitals and homes individually), and CGM devices are segmented into their component sensors and receivers.

The BGM devices market data is segmented into types and categories, and volume and value analytics with growth trends (2012-2023).

Market indicators - diabetic population, diabetes disease prevalence, Diabetes Type-1 population, Diabetes Type-2 population, and per-capita expenditure.

The BGM IC provides an exhaustive coverage (countries covered account for more than 80% of the overall spending on diabetes), covering two categories, three segments, and sub-segments based on end users. The market tracked covers more than 5,000 data points of the industry.

Market Overview

Blood glucose monitoring devices are used for effective diabetes diagnosis and treatment. The rise in diabetic population levels drives the market by increasing the use of blood glucose monitoring devices.

Obesity is also considered as one of the major factors contributing to the disease, primarily Type-2 diabetes.

Additionally, other factors, such as technological innovations and advancements, give much convenience in measuring the blood glucose levels. One such advancement in monitoring the blood glucose levels is established with continuous glucose monitoring devices.

These devices help in the early detection of hypo and hyperglycemic conditions, which tend to drive the market for glucose monitoring.

The glucometer consumables segment (test strips and lancets) occupies the highest share in the BGM devices market.

Although CGM is an advanced way for the people suffering from diabetes to check glucose readings in real-time, SMBG device is the most preferred, due to its economic affordability and simplicity in usage, when compared to CGM devices. SMBG devices occupy more than 87% of the share in the blood glucose monitoring devices market. In further segmentation, the disposable consumables, i.e. test strips and lancets, occupy the larger market share, when compared to the glucometer devices. However, the CAGR for glucometer devices is high.

Though the CGM devices provide real-time data of blood glucose levels for patients, they have low adaptability in the emerging markets. However, the adaptability of CGM devices is high in the developed markets. The cost factor is a major concern for the low growth of CGM devices in the emerging markets.

Reasons to Purchase this Dashboard

More granular: Covers more categories, segments, and brands at country- and global-levels compared to other market intelligence providers

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent market data, historical data, and market forecast

Ease of comparability: Our analytics is based on the standardized definition across the world, in order to facilitate better comparability of market data

View the market in different ways among categories and geography to understand where the actual opportunity lies

Market segmentation, including quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional- and country- level data integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (in USD million) and volume (in unit million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Understanding of the market, due to value and volume changes, and intra-category competition.

Dedicated analyst support for research queries and training

Continuous amendment of the yearly database with significant changes that are updated based on scenarios

Customization of the dashboard

This dashboard can be customized to meet your requirements, by adding the country of your choice and qualitative trends on request. Please connect with our customer service team, who will ensure that you get a dashboard that suits your needs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Market Definition



2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Designs

2.3 Study Phases

2.3.1 Internal sources evaluation

2.3.2 Research Process

2.3.3 Modelling & triangulation

2.3.4 Data finalization

2.3.5 Expert Validation



3. Market Segmentation

3.1 By Device

3.1.1 Monitoring Devices

3.1.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

3.1.1.1.1 Component

3.1.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

3.1.1.1.1.2 Test Strips

3.1.1.1.1.3 Lancets

3.1.1.1.2 End User

3.1.1.1.2.1 Hospital

3.1.1.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

3.1.1.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

3.1.1.1.2.1.3 Lancets

3.1.1.1.2.2 Personal

3.1.1.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

3.1.1.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

3.1.1.1.2.2.3 Lancets

3.1.1.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

3.1.1.2.1 Component

3.1.1.2.1.1 Sensors

3.1.1.2.1.2 Receivers

3.2 By Geography



4. Market Indicators

4.1 Type-1 Diabetes population (2012-2023)

4.2 Type-2 Diabetes population (2012-2023)



5. Company Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Diabetes Care

Acon

Agamatrix Inc.

Arkray

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Bionime Corporation

Dexcom

Johnson & Johnson

Medisana

Medtronic

Roche

Rossmax

Trivida

