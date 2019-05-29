OneSpin Solutions Appoints Brett Cline Senior Vice President of Sales

Tasked with Expanding Sales Channel, Accelerating Further Adoption of OneSpin’s IC Integrity Verification Solutions

MUNICH, Germany, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpin® Solutions today appointed Brett Cline senior vice president of sales, responsible for managing its expanding sales channel and accelerating further adoption of OneSpin’s IC integrity verification solutions.



/EIN News/ -- Cline is an experienced sales, strategic marketing and business development executive with expertise in delivering new products to the global semiconductor market. He reports to Dr. Raik Brinkmann, president and chief executive officer of OneSpin, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits.

“Brett has an impressive track record of successes that neatly correspond to our needs,” remarks Brinkmann. “We welcome him to OneSpin and look forward to his insights into establishing new and stronger relationships with the design community that can benefit from our comprehensive line of IC integrity verification solutions.”

Most recently, Cline was senior group director of customer engagement and solutions at Cadence Design Systems. He previously served as vice president of marketing and sales at Forte Design Systems, now part of Cadence. Earlier in his career, Cline held technical marketing and application engineering roles.

Cline holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston.

“OneSpin has tapped into the challenges every designer faces as they achieve a high-level of IC integrity,” adds Cline. “The application of the unique formal verification technology is essential to many new market segments that might not be aware of the value. As a result, our opportunities are unlimited.”

OneSpin at DAC

OneSpin’s certified IC integrity verification solutions will be featured at the 56th Design Automation Conference (DAC) in Booth #308 Monday-Wednesday, June 3-5, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

DAC attendees can schedule demonstrations by going to http://www.onespin.com/dac.

OneSpin will host “Verified,” the annual celebration of the verification ecosystem, at Topgolf Las Vegas at MGM Grand Monday, June 3, during DAC. A limited number of tickets is available from OneSpin or its co-hosts Agnisys, AMIQ EDA, Avery Design Systems, Blue Pearl Software, Breker Verification Systems, Concept Engineering, Dassault Systèmes, Imperas, Semifore and Verific Design Automation.

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions is a leading provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits. These solutions are based on OneSpin's widely used formal verification technology and assure the integrity of SoCs, ASICs and FPGAs. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin partners with leaders worldwide in automotive and industrial applications; defense; avionics; artificial intelligence and machine learning; consumer electronics; and communications. Its advanced solutions are well-suited for developing heterogeneous computing platforms, using programmable logic, and designing and integrating processor cores, such as RISC-V. OneSpin's customer-oriented commitment is fundamental to its growth and success. OneSpin: Assuring IC Integrity. Visit www.OneSpin.com to learn more.

Connect with OneSpin at:

Twitter: @OneSpinSolution

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onespin-solutions

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OneSpinSolutions

OneSpin, OneSpin Solutions and the OneSpin logo are trademarks of OneSpin Solutions GmbH. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for OneSpin

(617) 437-1822

nanette@nvc.com



