AppSwarm Announces Launch of SwiftCoin Crypto Wallet for Android and iOS

The Company is pleased to announce the launch of its SwiftCoin digital wallet, which both are now live for download in both the Android and iOS platforms.



Download the SwiftCoin wallet by visiting http://www.swiftcrypto.io



SwiftCoin

- De-mystifies the process of storing digital currency.

- Provides an easy-to-use digital wallet with guided instructions on setup and configuration.

- Uses paper key backup which is more secure as no data is stored online.

- Currently, you can store, send and receive both Bitcoin and Ethereum in the wallet.



Partnerships



SwiftCoin is an easy to use and secure crypto wallet that lets you store, send, and receive Bitcoins and Ethereum. One of the plans going forward is to build partnerships and joint ventures to expand the use and functionality of the SwiftCoin wallet with our future partners in need of a crypto storage and transfer platform.



Integration



We will also be working to integrate our SwiftCoin wallet into a number of working platforms, such as our own delivery tracking platform for cannabis companies, and VoIP telecom system. We will also explore use of API integration for developers looking to build web based and mobile applications around the technology, or as an add-on feature to enhance their own product functionality.



Ron Brewer, the CEO of AppSwarm, commented, “With the renewed interest in Bitcoin and blockchain back in the forefront we feel this launch to be very timely, and we will work on building partnerships and integration around our technology through the summer as we work to build out our digital projects division.”



About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

