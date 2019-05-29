Polician commends President for handing over Savimbi remains

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 29 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço was commended for his initiative to hand over the remains of the founding UNITA leader, Jonas Savimbi.,

The recognition was expressed by the politician Abel Chivukuvuku on Wednesday, underlining that the move will ensure decent funeral.

During a meeting with supporters and journalists, at one of Luanda-based hotels, Chivukuvuku described the gesture to deliver the remains of Savimbi, after 17 years since his death, as positive.

He said that now it is up to the State to hand over the remains to the family members, who will decide the nature of the ceremony.

The burial of Savimbi’s remains is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, at Lopitanga village cemetery, in municipality of Andulo, central Bié province, some 130 kilometers north of the province’s Cuito city.

While alive, Jonas Savimbi left will in which he expressed his wish to be buried in Lopitanga village.

