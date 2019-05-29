DATAMARK Expands NG9-1-1 Public Safety Workshops to California

Eight workshops to be held statewide for 9-1-1 call center and PSAP professionals, GIS professionals and addressing authorities

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK today announced it will hold a series of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) public safety workshops, “Don’t Run with Scissors: You are Responsible for NG9-1-1,” in California. The workshops, which have been well received in Arizona , look in depth at the objectives and requirements of Next Generation 9-1-1 and the role of GIS. They will also identify the key stakeholders and discuss relationships that public safety professionals must build to achieve success in an NG9-1-1 implementation. Attendees will also learn the practical steps they can take to ensure GIS data readiness when the proper infrastructure is in place.



/EIN News/ -- The first workshop will be held in Fresno County on May 30; the full list of California workshop locations and dates are as follows:

For exact times and to sign up for a workshop, click the workshop location link above to register. Otherwise, email jeff.ledbetter@mbakerintl.com for more information or to register. Lunch will be provided at each workshop.

Those encouraged to attend include 9-1-1 and Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) professionals, from dispatchers to managers and technical specialists; regional and state 9-1-1 coordinators; MSAG coordinators; GIS managers; GIS data stewards; addressing authorities; and any other individuals who may benefit from a discussion regarding 9-1-1, GIS, addressing and their roles in NG9-1-1. This series of workshops in California is the second of several that will be held across the U.S.

“In our everyday work with 9-1-1, GIS and addressing professionals, we’ve seen a need for education to help them make sense of the GIS and addressing data requirements necessary to facilitate the monumental shift to Next Generation 9-1-1,” said Jeff Ledbetter , DATAMARK Public Safety GIS Expert. “Our workshops are geared toward all those in state, county and local 9-1-1, GIS and addressing roles. They are intended to start the local and regional conversations and relationship building that needs to take place and will offer a high level of in-person engagement for those who can benefit from DATAMARK’s expert knowledge and guidance on the NG9-1-1 transition.” The leader of the workshops, Ledbetter is also an Emergency Number Professional (ENP) and former Program Manager for the San Diego Regional Public Safety Geodatabase.

Topics at the workshops will include but not be limited to:

The role of public safety in NG9-1-1

The role of GIS in NG9-1-1

The full explanation on next generation 9-1-1

The ways in which 9-1-1 location information, validation and routing are determined through MSAG, ALI, LDB, LVF, ECRF and other methods – and explanations of each listed acronym and its impact on the transition

The timeline for the transition to NG9-1-1

About DATAMARK

DATAMARK , the public safety GIS business of Michael Baker International, is the go-to authority on GIS solutions and services for public safety. Its data-forward, purpose-built NG9-1-1 solutions provide the highest levels of GIS data completeness and accuracy. DATAMARK’s VEP SaaS solution ensures easy and consistently dependable access to mission-critical information in life-critical situations, simplifying the transition to NG9-1-1 for addressing authorities as well as GIS and PSAP stakeholders. Because it works with existing public safety systems, the solution requires no additional investment in hardware or software. The company empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making, all leading to safer communities. Visit www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker’s more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com .

