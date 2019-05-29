Global Diabetes Drug Database 2012-2018 & 2019-2023: Branded & generic Sales Volume & Value Data, Prevalence, and Type 1 & Type Population Levels

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Drug Intelligence Center 2012-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diabetes drugs market is expected to reach USD 94 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.65%, during the forecast period.



The insulin segment of the market studied holds the highest market share and it is mostly consolidated by leading companies, like Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Eli Lilly, who account for more than 80% of the insulin supply globally. Each of these companies has established their brands in the market. However, due to high competitions in the local markets, consumer penetration for their products is being worked on continuously.



The Diabetes Drug Intelligence Center (IC) is a global intelligence database on diabetes drugs that covers data for 25 major countries. It covers 13 years of comparable data, with a five-year forecast, including value, volume sales, price, and price per capita expenditure. The intelligence center enhances your understanding of the diabetes drugs industry, along with the economic factors impacting the diabetes drugs usage, such as diabetic population levels for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and obesity, which will provide you with actionable business insights.

Market Scope

The diabetes drugs market data, volume, and value analytics with growth trend (2012-2023)

Branded and generic drugs sales data for 2012-2023

Additional information includes diabetic population levels, diabetes prevalence, Type-1 diabetic population levels, Type-2 diabetic population levels, and per capita expenditure.

The Diabetes Drug Intelligence Center (IC) provides exhaustive coverage (countries covered account for more than 80% of the overall spending on diabetes), covering and tracking of over 18,000 data points of the diabetes drugs industry that covers various category, segments, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and brands.

Global Rise in Diabetic Population:

There has been a tremendous increase in the diabetic population levels globally, over the last decade. Several reports and surveys documented a drastic increase in the diabetic population levels, based on the changing lifestyle and habits.

Extensive urbanization in various parts of the world is considered to be the primary cause of obesity, health deterioration, physical inactivity, etc. Owing to these factors, the prevalence of Type-2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) has increased significantly.

It is estimated that out of the total 415 million people suffering from diabetes worldwide, 46% of this demographic is those with undiagnosed diabetes.

Oral insulin drugs will boost the diabetes drugs market

Biocon is developing Insulin Tregopil, an oral prandial insulin tablet, for the treatment of Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes mellitus. The fast-acting oral insulin may improve post-prandial glucose control with reduced side effects and greater adherence, thus, holding the promise to transform Type-1 diabetes management.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, is working to bring the first oral insulin product to market, thus, providing a more convenient, effective, and safer method for delivering insulin therapy.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Market Definition



2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Designs

2.3 Study Phases

2.3.1 Internal sources evaluation

2.3.2 Research Process

2.3.3 Modeling & triangulation

2.3.4 Data finalization

2.3.5 Expert Validation



3. Market Segmentation

3.1 BY Drug

3.1.1 Oral anti-diabetic drugs

3.1.1.1 Biguanide

3.1.1.1.1 Metformin

3.1.1.2 Alpha - Glucosidase inhibitors

3.1.1.2.1 Alpha - Glucosidase inhibitors

3.1.1.3 Dopamine -D2 receptor agonist

3.1.1.3.1 Bromocriptin( Cycloset)

3.1.1.4 Sodium - glucose cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor

3.1.1.4.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)

3.1.1.4.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)

3.1.1.4.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)

3.1.1.4.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)

3.1.1.5 Dipeptidyl peptidase - 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors

3.1.1.5.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

3.1.1.5.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

3.1.1.5.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

3.1.1.5.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

3.1.1.5.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

3.1.1.6 Sulfonylureas

3.1.1.6.1 Sulfonylureas

3.1.1.7 Meglitinide

3.1.1.7.1 Meglitinide

3.1.2 Insulin

3.1.2.1 Basal or Long Acting Insulins

3.1.2.1.1 Lantus (Insulin Glargine)

3.1.2.1.2 Levemir (Insulin Detemir)

3.1.2.1.3 Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)

3.1.2.1.4 Tresiba (Insulin Degludec)

3.1.2.1.5 Basaglar (Insulin Glargine)

3.1.2.2 Bolus or Fast Acting Insulins

3.1.2.2.1 NovoRapid/Novolog (Insulin Aspart)

3.1.2.2.2 Humalog (Insulin Lispro)

3.1.2.2.3 Apidra (Insulin Glulisine)

3.1.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins

3.1.2.3.1 Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard

3.1.2.3.2 Humilin

3.1.2.3.3 Insuman

3.1.2.4 Biosimilar Insulins

3.1.2.4.1 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars

3.1.2.4.2 Human Insulin Biosimilars

3.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable drugs

3.1.3.1 GLP1 receptor agonists

3.1.3.1.1 Victoza (Liraglutide)

3.1.3.1.2 Byetta (Exenatide)

3.1.3.1.3 Bydureon (Exenatide)

3.1.3.1.4 Trulicity (Dulaglutide)

3.1.3.1.5 Lyxumia (Lixisenatide)

3.1.3.2 Amylin Analogue

3.1.3.2.1 Symlin (Pramlintide)

3.1.4 Combination Drugs

3.1.4.1 Insulin Combinations

3.1.4.1.1 NovoMix (Biphasic Insulin Aspart)

3.1.4.1.2 Ryzodeg (Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart)

3.1.4.1.3 Xultophy (Insulin Degludec and Liraglutide)

3.1.4.2 Oral Combination

3.1.4.2.1 Janumet (Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl)

3.2 Geography



4. Market Indicators

4.1 Type-1 Diabetes population (2012-2023)

4.2 Type-2 Diabetes population (2012-2023)



5. Company Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Astellas

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Merck and Co.

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Sanofi

Takeda

