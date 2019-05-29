Cambrex to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM), the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that company management will present at the following investor conferences in June:



William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. CDT

Location: Chicago, IL

Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

Location: New York, NY

The live audio webcast and slide presentations can be accessed from the Cambrex website at www.cambrex.com in the Investors section under “Webcasts & Presentations”, and replays will be available for 90 days after the live events conclude.

/EIN News/ -- About Cambrex

Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 35 years’ experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms including oral solids, semi-solids and liquids and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com

Contact:

Stephanie LaFiura

IR Associate

Tel: +201 804 3037

Email: stephanie.lafiura@cambrex.com





