SafetyNet Honored as Silver STEVIE® AWARD Winner in 2019 American Business Awards®

SafetyNet’s savings tool Cookie Jar was selected out of more than 10,000 applicants to receive the Silver Award in the New Product - Financial Services category

MADISON, Wis., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafetyNet , a mission-based company aiming to improve the financial wellbeing of millions of hardworking people was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Financial Services category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® today.



SafetyNet was nominated in the New Product category for Financial Services for their savings product Cookie Jar .



Cookie Jar aims to serve the nearly 80 percent of Americans living paycheck to paycheck , as well as the 40 percent of Americans who lack the savings to cover a $400 emergency . Cookie Jar provides the tools and encouragement for workers to grow their savings with support from their employers. The innovative product rounds employee purchases to the nearest dollar and automatically deposits that amount into a savings account that employers have the option to match. This savings account is available to withdraw from as needed. With this solution, employees can now quickly and easily save to build the financial cushion they critically need.



“Cookie Jar addresses an issue that affects millions of workers every day – people want to have a nest egg in case of financial emergencies, but a lot of workers don’t feel like they can afford to save,” said Danielle Sesko, Chief Financial and Marketing Officer of SafetyNet. “We’re proud to be part of the solution to this problem and grateful to be recognized for our efforts by the American Business Awards.”



The American Business Awards are the country’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the United States are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for stephanos, the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the American Business Awards recognize organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.



“The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.



Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.



About Cookie Jar

Cookie Jar™ is an employer-sponsored financial wellness program that helps employees save money by rounding up everyday transactions. Cookie Jar rounds employees’ credit and debit card purchases and checking account transactions to the nearest dollar, with a potential employer match, and puts the change into a dedicated savings account. Cookie Jar’s mission is to improve the financial well-being of millions of employees, with the help of their employers.

/EIN News/ -- The program is one of many innovative financial solutions, including the income insurance program SafetyNet , brought to you by the team at SafetyNet®, a company whose mission-driven solutions aim to improve the financial well-being of millions of hardworking people. To learn more about Cookie Jar, visit www.cookiejarsavings.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com . Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

Media Contact

Vreni Pigorsch

Vreni.pigorsch@cunamutual.com

(855) 855-9695



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.