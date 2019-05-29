Eliot Cooper Joins Cascade Technical Services as Vice President of Technology and Business Development

Eliot Cooper, Vice President of Technology and Business Development

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Technical Services, a nationwide leader in in situ injected remedies for remediation of chlorinated solvents, petroleum hydrocarbons and other regulated substances, announces the appointment of remediation expert Eliot Cooper as Vice President of Technology and Business Development.

Mr. Cooper’s environmental remediation career spans over 30 years, specializing in injected remedy delivery, remediation design support, characterization of VOCs and tackling complex sites by combining multiple remediation technologies. Mr. Cooper’s work history includes eight years at the Environmental Protection Agency in both air pollution and hazardous waste management programs, ten years with Amoco Oil thermal combustion group, and eighteen years at Vironex and Cascade providing in situ remediation field services. Eliot will focus on leading the remediation injection team to evaluate available technologies to meet our clients’ goals which involves focusing Cascade’s efforts on bringing the right remediation solution to each site based on his years of experience at hundreds of sites across the U.S.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Eliot to Cascade,” said Peter Palko, Executive Vice President of Operations. “Eliot’s a well-known expert in this industry and brings a broad range of groundwater remediation experience capable of supporting Cascade’s full suite of site investigation and environmental remediation services.”

“It’s great to be at Cascade and working with their dedicated group of thermal, remediation injection, and characterization teams,” said Cooper. “Not only do I look forward to supporting our clients with applying best practices for existing in situ solutions at their sites, but also bringing them new technologies and approaches that can enhance remedial design characterization, amendment distribution, and contact.”

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.



