Associa McKay Management Announces Addition of Three New Clients

/EIN News/ -- Birmingham, AL, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management has been selected as the management company for three new homeowners' associations throughout the state of Alabama specifically the greater Birmingham area and Fairhope.



The new condominium communities are comprised of more than 150 units. These one-of-a-kind properties feature special amenities for residents and are conveniently located near family-friendly hot spots, Mobile Bay, parks, restaurants, and retail shops.



“We are honored to work with these new clients and partner with their board of directors,” stated Jada Hilyer, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa McKay Management president. “Our branch continues to focus on expanding our service offerings as well as providing our residents with the best services available in Alabama.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



