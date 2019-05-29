CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) President and Chief Executive Officer James M. Foote will address the 10th Annual Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit in Chicago on Wednesday, June 5, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern time.



This address will be webcast live at http://investors.csx.com . A replay and accompanying audio will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com .

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook ( http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX ) and follow us on Twitter ( http://twitter.com/CSX ).

Contact:

Bill Slater, Investor Relations

904-359-1334

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397

