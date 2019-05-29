Nicholas Financial Reports 4th Quarter Results and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Accounts 60+ days delinquent remained flat at approximately 3.3%, excluding Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts

Average APR on new contracts purchased during the quarter continued to increase to 23.5% compared to 23.3% during the prior year fourth quarter

Interest and fee income on finance receivables decreased 17.4% due to a 21.5% decrease in average finance receivables, compared to prior year fourth quarter

The charge-off policy changed to 121+ days, resulting in a one-time increase in the provision for credit losses of approximately $4.9 million in the current year fourth quarter

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) announced a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $4.7 million compared to a net income of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Diluted net loss per share was $0.60 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to net income per share of $0.08 for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Revenue decreased 17.4% to $16.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to $19.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The Company reported an operating loss before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $6.0 million compared to operating income of $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The Company recorded an income tax benefit of approximately $1.2 million during the current quarter compared to $0.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2018. This change was attributed to the Company reporting an operating loss for the current quarter.

“Fiscal Year 2019 was a transitional year for Nicholas Financial,” said Doug Marohn, president and CEO. “We have worked hard to return to underwriting primary transportation to and from work for subprime customers, making for improved overall loan metrics. At a loan level, we reduced the amount financed and term, while increasing the APR and discount rate, resulting in a higher yield. We also put a significant amount of attention to the way we service our portfolio,” continued Marohn. “We returned to a 121+ day charge off policy and now include Chapter 13 bankrupt accounts in that policy, which is more in line with industry standard. As a result, the Company charge-off approximately $6.4 million dollars, resulting in a one-time $4.9 million charge to the provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter, which resulted in our fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 net loss.”

“We have also made great strides in attacking our overall operating expenses. We have exited the unsuccessful Texas and Virginia markets, as well as have consolidated several offices in a few markets with multiple branches,” Marohn went on to say, “the acceleration of rent and severance expenses created a one-time increase of approximately $308,000 in operating expense for the fourth quarter, but will result in future savings. We will continue to evaluate every market based on profit and performance expectations. We are also evaluating several market expansions and plan to add new offices where warranted. We are grateful for, and proud of, all of our employees who worked so hard to get us to this point. And we are excited about the potential for this new fiscal year.” In addition, during the fourth quarter, the Company expensed approximately $140,000 related to an attempt to purchase of a pool of loans.

Marohn commented, “We are pleased and proud of the successful completion of our senior secured revolving credit facility, which closed on March 29. We are also happy to announce that the board recently authorized an $8 million stock repurchase program.”

Net loss for the year ended March 31, 2019 was $3.6 million compared to a net loss of $1.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2018. Diluted net loss per share was $0.46 for the year ended March 31, 2019 as compared to a $0.14 net loss for the year ended March 31, 2018. Revenue decreased 15.0% to $71.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2019 as compared to $83.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2018.

Key Performance

Indicators on Number of Contracts Purchased Contracts Principal Amount Average Amount Average Average Average Fiscal Year /Quarter purchased purchased Financed* APR* Discount%* Term* 2019 7,684 $ 77,498,829 $ 10,086 23.5 % 8.2 % 47 4 2,151 21,233,193 9,871 23.5 % 8.0 % 46 3 1,625 16,475,956 10,139 23.5 % 8.1 % 47 2 1,761 17,844,587 10,133 23.5 % 8.4 % 47 1 2,147 21,945,093 10,221 23.7 % 8.3 % 48 2018 9,767 $ 109,575,099 $ 11,219 22.4 % 7.4 % 54 4 2,814 29,253,725 10,396 23.3 % 7.9 % 50 3 2,365 27,378,449 11,577 21.7 % 6.9 % 54 2 2,239 25,782,056 11,515 22.0 % 7.3 % 55 1 2,349 27,160,869 11,563 22.3 % 7.6 % 55 2017 14,619 $ 170,941,206 $ 11,693 22.2 % 7.1 % 57 4 3,677 42,629,274 11,593 22.3 % 7.3 % 56 3 3,846 45,941,459 11,945 22.0 % 6.9 % 57 2 3,592 41,540,401 11,565 22.3 % 7.0 % 57 1 3,504 40,830,072 11,609 22.4 % 7.2 % 57

*The averages included in the table are calculated as a simple average.

The Company began modifying its underwriting guidelines in January 2018 to improve the quality of Contracts being purchased. These changes led to a decrease in the dollar amount of Contracts purchased by approximately $32.1 million, or 29.3%, during the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018. However, the number of Contracts purchased only decreased by 2,083, or 21.3%, over the same time period, as illustrated in the table above. The revenue decrease during the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018, was a result of this reduction in the dollar amount of Contracts purchased partially offset by an increase in the average APR.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. is a publicly-traded specialty consumer finance company, operating branch locations in both Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. states. The Company has approximately 7.9 million shares of voting common stock outstanding. For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc.’s news releases or to obtain a specific release, visit our web site at www.nicholasfinancial.com .

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including risk relating to competition and our ability to increase and maintain yield and profitability at desirable levels, as well as risks relating to general economic conditions, access to bank financing, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. When used in this document, the words “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “will”, “may”, “plan,” “believe”, “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of Company management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or expect. All forward-looking statements and cautionary statements included in this document are made as of the date hereof based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or cautionary statement.

Nicholas Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited, Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) Three months ended Twelve months ended March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Interest and fee income on finance receivables $ 16,397 $ 19,855 $ 71,300 $ 83,917 Expenses: Operating expenses 8,934 8,165 33,548 33,150 Provision for credit losses 11,165 8,563 32,836 37,450 Interest expense 2,275 2,654 9,504 10,154 Total expenses 22,374 19,382 75,888 80,754 Operating (loss) income before income taxes (5,977 ) 473 (4,588 ) 3,163 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,232 ) (171 ) (940 ) 4,261 Net (loss) income $ (4,745 ) $ 644 $ (3,648 ) $ (1,098 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.60 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.46 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.60 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.46 ) $ (0.14 )





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, In Thousands) March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 Cash and restricted cash $ 37,642 $ 2,626 Finance receivables, net 202,042 266,573 Other assets 12,736 11,660 Total assets $ 252,420 $ 280,859 Line of credit $ 142,619 $ 165,750 Other liabilities 4,916 6,672 Total liabilities 147,535 172,422 Shareholders’ equity 104,885 108,437 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 252,420 $ 280,859 Book value per share $ 13.26 $ 13.73





Three months ended Twelve months ended March 31, March 31, (In thousands) (In thousands) Portfolio Summary 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average finance receivables (1) $ 243,462 $ 310,207 $ 270,106 $ 327,832 Average indebtedness (2) $ 114,532 $ 171,875 $ 136,386 $ 189,375 Interest and fee income on finance receivables $ 16,397 $ 19,855 $ 71,300 $ 83,917 Interest expense $ 2,275 $ 2,654 $ 9,504 $ 10,154 Net interest and fee income on finance receivables $ 14,122 $ 17,201 $ 61,796 $ 73,763 Portfolio yield (3) 26.94 % 25.60 % 26.40 % 25.60 % Interest expense as a percentage of average finance receivables 3.74 % 3.42 % 3.52 % 3.10 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average finance receivables 18.34 % 11.04 % 12.16 % 11.42 % Net portfolio yield (3) 4.86 % 11.14 % 10.72 % 11.08 % Operating expenses as a percentage of average finance receivables 14.68 % 10.53 % 12.42 % 10.11 % Pre-tax yield as a percentage of average finance receivables (4) (9.82 ) % 0.61 % (1.70 ) % 0.96 % Write-off to liquidation (5) 32.09 % 13.76 % 23.02 % 13.92 % Net charge-off percentage (6) 23.00 % 12.26 % 13.39 % 10.65 % Allowance percentage (7) 6.97 % 6.53 % 6.28 % 6.18 %

/EIN News/ -- Note: All three-month statement of income performance indicators expressed as percentages have been annualized.

(1) Average finance receivables represents the average of finance receivables throughout the period.

(2) Average indebtedness represents the average outstanding borrowings under the Line.

(3) Portfolio yield represents interest and fee income on finance receivables as a percentage of average finance receivables. Net portfolio yield represents (a) interest and fee income on finance receivables minus (b) interest expense minus (c) the provision for credit losses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.

(4) Pre-tax yield represents net portfolio yield minus operating expenses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.

(5) Write-off to liquidation percentage is defined as net charge-offs divided by liquidation. Liquidation is defined as beginning receivable balance plus current period purchases and originations minus ending receivable balance.

(6) Net charge-off percentage represents net charge-offs (charge-offs less recoveries) divided by average finance receivables, outstanding during the period.

(7) Allowance percentage represents the allowance for credit losses divided by average finance receivables outstanding during the period.

The following tables present certain information regarding the delinquency rates experienced by the Company with respect to automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) and direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”), excluding any Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts:

(In thousands, except percentages)

Contracts Balance Contracts Outstanding 30 – 59 days 60 – 89 days 90 – 119 days 120+ Total March 31, 2019 $ 220,995 $ 14,897 $ 5,155 $ 2,288 $ 10 $ 22,350 6.74 % 2.33 % 1.04 % 0.00 % 10.11 % March 31, 2018 $ 290,616 $ 15,828 $ 5,711 $ 2,124 $ 1,668 $ 25,331 5.45 % 1.97 % 0.73 % 0.57 % 8.72 % Direct Loans Balance Direct Loans Outstanding 30 – 59 days 60 – 89 days 90 – 119 days 120+ Total March 31, 2019 $ 7,999 $ 197 $ 79 $ 31 $ 0 $ 307 2.46 % 0.99 % 0.39 % 0.00 % 3.84 % March 31, 2018 $ 7,835 $ 189 $ 77 $ 62 $ 78 $ 406 2.41 % 0.98 % 0.79 % 1.00 % 5.18 %

The following table presents selected information on Contracts purchased by the Company (1):

Three months ended Twelve months ended March 31, March 31, (Purchases in thousands) (Purchases in thousands) Contracts 2019 2018 2019 2018 Purchases $ 21,233 $ 29,254 $ 77,499 $ 109,575 Average APR 23.46 % 23.33 % 23.52 % 22.35 % Average discount 8.03 % 7.91 % 8.22 % 7.41 % Average term (months) 46 50 47 54 Average loan $ 9,871 $ 10,396 $ 10,086 $ 11,219 Number of contracts 2,151 2,814 7,684 9,767

The following table presents selected information on the entire Contract portfolio of the Company (1):

As of March 31, Portfolio 2019 2018 Average APR 22.70 % 22.29 % Average discount 7.47 % 7.37 % Average term (months) 53 57 Number of active contracts 27,106 33,137

(1) The table does not include any selected information on Direct Loans; which only accounts for approximately 3% of the Company’s total receivable portfolio.

Contact:

Kelly Malson

CFO

Ph # (727)-726-0763

Web site: www.nicholasfinancial.com



