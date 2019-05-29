Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% to reach USD 8,095.0 million till 2023, Says Market Research Future

Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Raw Materials, API), by Service (Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Testing), by End User (Pharma Companies), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

Pune, India, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market study titled Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market by Market Research Future Reports analyzes that the market is possible to register a CAGR of 8.6% and to reach a valuation of USD 8,095.0 million till 2023. The market study, therefore, offers a clear view of market insights by including market demands, the growth rate, market trends started by market players, and the future market prospect. The highlights of Market Research Future Report are towards growth analysis of historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and factors compelling the market towards growth. It has been observed that an increasing number of clinical trial registrations and entry of new participants in the market since past years have contributed mainly to the growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing needs. These tests are merely focused on understanding the quantitative features of the drug discovery and development process.

Innovation in the pharmaceutical industry brings success to pharma companies and new options for patients with new treatments and therapies. However, these often come with new or additional analytical testing requirements. A lot of pharmaceutical companies lack the knowledge, experience, instruments, or personnel to perform such testing; therefore, many analytical processes began to be outsourced to conduct research, development. These services gained much traction during the time and grew incredibly, which supported the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market in significant ways.

The pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services market is mainly driven by innovation in the pharmaceutical industry, swelling focus on regulation, safety & quality, end-user volume, and pricing as well. The various categories of these tests that are outsourced include bioanalytical tests, method development & validation, and stability testing. On the other hand, pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services play a vital role in the progress of drug and its manufacturing process. Also, it helps in providing information about the safety and quality of raw materials and finished products. In this case, the government and other organizations are continually investing in proper research & development to create drugs for various chronic diseases. According to the National Institute for Health Research, the news came up that the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) financed around Euro 4.1 billion on research and development activities for innovating new drugs mainly for cancer, dementia, and rare genetic diseases in the UK in January 2019.

Therefore, besides offering the analytical services, the market players also perform method development and validation services to provide pharmaceutical companies with a complete package of tests with a hassle-free experience. Such pharmaceutical analytical tests are vital for the introduction of the product for the next phase of research. Hence, their method development & validation is also expected to generate higher reliability and maintain proof of the results. With the rising growth of outsourcing of testing processes, an auxiliary growth can also be observed for this service too, over the forecast period. These factors are now tremendously taking the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services market to expand considerably in the years to come and might bring an array of opportunities in the medical line in the forecast period.

Market Research Future Reports has listed some of the prominent players in the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services market. The names are; Exova Group PLC (UK), Boston Analytical (New Hampshire), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), WuXi AppTec (US), Source BioScience (UK), SGS SA (UK), Toxikon (US), Eurofins Scientific (Belgium), Pace Analytical Services, LLC (US), Intertek Group PLC (London), Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (US), and others.

Market Segmentation

Market Research Future Reports offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services market, which has been segmented into product type, by services and end user. By the mode of product type, the market has been segmented into finished products, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and raw materials. Wherein the finished products segment accounted for a valuation of USD 2,055.4 million in 2017. The market, by the mode of services, is segmented into bioanalytical testing, method development & validation, stability testing, and others. By the mode of end user, the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology industry.

The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market valuation spread over the worldwide with a higher gesture with the presence of key players in the medical sector.

On the geographical note, the Americas has been expected to owe the largest share of the global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a rising contract research organizations (CROs) in this region. Even, the scenario of the constant development of new pharmaceutical drugs to encounter the increasing demand for efficient healthcare in North America is also anticipated to drive the regional pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services market further. Besides, strong support from the federal government is observed in terms of healthcare expenses, which, in turn, is projected to contribute to the region’s development in incredible ways.

Then comes the Europe market that established a good growth in the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services market owing to the growth in the pharmaceutical sector, increasing funding from the government to encourage research and development for the prevention of chronic diseases, and increased expenditure in healthcare.

Next, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services market owing to the occurrence of many research organizations, low manufacturing & labor cost, and expansion of new infrastructure to support the healthcare industry. In this, Australia held a share of 8.8% in the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market back in 2017. Also, the Middle East and Africa region are probable to display the slightest growth owing to factors as low per capita income and lack of adequate healthcare expenditure scenario.

Industry News

April 29, 2019: Charles River Laboratories Completes the Acquisition of Citoxlab.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced that it had completed the acquisition of Citoxlab for €448 million in the subject to customary closing adjustments. Citoxlab is known as a premier, non-clinical contract research organization (CRO), which specializes in structured safety assessment services, non-regulated services, and medical device testing. With having operations in Europe and North America, the attainment of Citoxlab will further fortify Charles River’s position as the leading, global, early-stage CRO by mounting its scientific portfolio and geographic footprint to enhance the Company’s ability to partner with clients across the drug discovery and development continuum.

