Presidential, National and Provincial Elections in the Republic of Malawi (Statement by Foreign Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga)

The Government of Japan welcomes that the Presidential, National and Provincial Elections in the Republic of Malawi were held peacefully on May 21 as the sixth election since the country achieved democracy in 1994, and congratulates Prof. Arthur Peter MUTHARIKA on his re-election as the President.

The Government of Japan hopes the Republic of Malawi will foster political stability and socio-economic development under the leadership of President MUTHARIKA. Japan will continue to support efforts of the Government of Malawi towards that goal and will work to further strengthen the friendly and cooperative bilateral relationship.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.