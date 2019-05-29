His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates South African President on re-election

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on his re-election.

In a telephone conversation, His Highness conveyed his best wishes to President Ramaphosa, expressing interest in further advancing ties and cooperation between the UAE and South Africa for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

For his part, the South African President thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the gesture, noting his pride in the strong ties that exist between countries. He also wished the UAE government and people further progress and prosperity.



