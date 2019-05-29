CNA to Use IVANS Markets to Drive Digital Distribution in Small Commercial

IVANS to enable national insurer to instantly communicate appetite to current and prospective agencies

IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced that CNA, one of the largest commercial property and casualty insurance companies in the United States, will use IVANS Markets® to support its national growth and distribution strategy. IVANS Markets enables CNA to instantly communicate its desired appetite details to the largest digital network of independent agents.



“CNA continues to focus on and invest in technology to better anticipate and address our current and future agency partners’ needs,” said Wes Sprinkle, Senior Vice President, Small Business, CNA. “CNA has made great strides in Small Commercial digital distribution, and IVANS is a partner that recognizes the necessity for our agents to be able to find the best coverage in the quickest and easiest way possible.”



IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, and agencies. IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities with agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs more in-appetite submissions into your pipeline to drive growth and profitability.



“The pace of change has more agencies going digital, further pushing insurers to transform how they communicate and market through their distribution channels,” said Brian Wood, Vice President of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “Leveraging IVANS Markets, CNA will be able to reach more than 32,000 agents at the moment they are searching for a market, driving more desired business opportunities and more profitable premium.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

