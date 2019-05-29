Roost Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Home Telematics Solutions to Property & Casualty Insurers Worldwide

Working with Roost helps Duck Creek customers lower loss ratios, boost profitable portfolio growth, and improve customer experiences

Boston, May 29, 2019

Duck Creek Technologies has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through a new relationship with Roost, the leading provider of Wi-Fi-enabled smart home telematics solutions. Roost’s smart 9V battery for smoke alarms, smart water leak and freeze detector, and smart garage door sensor provide peace of mind to property owners and rich data to insurers. These affordable, easy-to-install Wi-Fi solutions are delivered to insurers’ policyholders through a full turn-key program which includes a white-labeled mobile app and cloud-based notification engine. Today, an Anywhere Enabled Integration available in Duck Creek’s Content Exchange allows Roost’s Smart Leak sensor to automatically send a message and create an incident within Duck Creek Claims upon detection of a leak.

“Improving customer engagement and helping insurers reduce the risk of damage and decrease potential claims cost is a top priority for us at Roost,” said Roel Peeters, Roost CEO and Co-Founder. “Partnering with Duck Creek and leveraging the Duck Creek Anywhere API makes perfect sense for us, and we are pleased to be reaching and protecting an even larger group of customers with our smart sensor solution platform.”

“To help insurers and policyholders mitigate loss, increase customer engagement, and reduce annual claim costs, it is critical to align with a partner that employs modern, connected technologies like smart home devices,” said Eddie Jones, Vice President of Strategies and Alliances at Duck Creek Technologies. “Roost is focused on enhancing the traditional property insurance model with the kinds of innovative products today’s customers are adopting rapidly, and Duck Creek is happy to welcome them into our rapidly growing partner ecosystem.”

About Roost:

Roost is a technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. As creators of the Roost Smart Battery and the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, Roost has developed a unique, patented, connected platform of data sensors that deliver the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for insurers to provide Home Telematics solutions. Roost’s primary go-to-market approach is through Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (fire and water perils costing $20B per year in the U.S.), as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content-rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com

Media Contact:

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

617-624-3295

prechichi@racepointglobal.com



Roost Contact:

Rachael Henry

Marketing, Roost

408-458-6209

Rachael@roostlabs.com

Sam A. Shay Duck Creek Technologies +1 (857) 201-5784 sam.shay@duckcreek.com



