FlyQuest Announces teaRIOT as Official Energy Drink of the Team

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlyQuest, a value-driven esports organization owned by Fortress Investment Group co-founder and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, announced today that teaRIOT, a fast growing positive-energy tea brand, will join the team as the first-ever Official Energy Drink of FlyQuest. This multi-year deal, which includes branding, live events, and content integration, reinforces FlyQuest’s commitment to being a platform to help others.



/EIN News/ -- “At FlyQuest, we know great partnerships stem from aligned values,” said Ryan Edens, CEO of FlyQuest. “We are excited to find a partner in teaRIOT whose values of positivity and showcasing greatness align with our own. We believe that this partnership will benefit not only our fans, but our own players and staff by providing a healthier, alternative source to traditional energy drinks.”

teaRIOT will join FlyQuest on this journey through an array of digital and live event activations, including the FlyQuest College Esports Career Workshops, a career panel and networking fair event aimed at introducing college students to new esports careers and companies working in the esports industry. The Career Workshops launched at UC Irvine on May 23 with more than 400 attendees and 67,000 viewers watching the panels online via Twitch, and will continue on college campuses throughout the United States.

Both FlyQuest and teaRIOT share the vision of bringing good to the world and see the value in the many forms that takes. teaRIOT, which is available nationally at Whole Foods Markets and online at Amazon and teaRIOT.com, is committed to bringing gamers an alternate option.

“We are thrilled to partner with FlyQuest to fuel player performance and well-being with a better energy alternative to traditional energy drinks containing questionable ingredients,” said Laura Jakobsen co-founder and Chief Rioteer for teaRIOT. “teaRIOT is a perfect match for esports. Each bottle offers 100% plant-based energy with no added sugar powered by tea’s combination of natural caffeine and 100mg of L-theanine, an amino acid in tea, that helps sustain energy as well as boost cognitive performance and focus, which is vital to game play.”

About FlyQuest

FlyQuest was established in January of 2017 and has since been a staple in the esports community. Striving to develop a world-class franchise, it became known for its winning culture, talented players, loyal fan base, and innovative business practices that have been at the forefront of its philosophy. FlyQuest is committed to help grow esports globally and bring innovative partnerships, sponsorships and fan engagement practices to the industry.

FlyQuest currently operates teams across two different esports titles: League of Legends and Fortnite. FlyQuest has recently become a permanent partner of the LCS. To learn more about FlyQuest, please visit https://flyquest.gg or on Twitter at @flyquest .

About teaRIOT

Born in Venice Beach, Calif., teaRIOT is a 100% plant-based energy beverage powered by tea and botanicals blended with delicious cold-pressed fruits. It provides a better alternative to traditional energy drinks and coffee with a combination of naturally occurring caffeine and 100mg of L-theanine, an amino acid found in tea that enhances mental performance and prolongs energy levels with no added sugar, no jitters, and no crash. teaRIOT is nature’s energy drink that can kick-start your day, pick up your afternoon and power your work out. It boosts mental focus and clarity for studying, gaming, and work, or is a refreshing accompaniment to any meal. teaRIOT is organic, GMO free and vegan and is available nationally at Whole Foods Market, select Target stores, and independent natural markets, and online at Amazon.com and teaRiot.com. For more information, visit teaRiot.com, Instagram @teaRIOT or Facebook.

