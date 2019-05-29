The Agenda for the 21st Annual Global MilSatCom Conference is Now Available

21st Annual Global MilSatCom

SMi Reports: SMi Group are delighted to release the agenda for the Global MilSatCom conference taking place on the 5th-7th November 2019 in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 21st Annual Global MilSatCom conference and exhibition will be returning to London on the 5th-7th November 2019 alongside a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology focus day on the 4th November 2019.As Europe’s leading military communications event for satellite professionals, Global MilSatCom’s reputation has been built on the high-level international speakers and decision makers it attracts and the fantastic interactive opportunities offered during the conference sessions and networking receptions. Key themes of the 2019 conference will be:• Maintaining and sustaining space superiority• Updates on the UK’s SKYNET constellation• Updates on international SATCOM programme developments – representation from every continent on earth (bar Antartica)• The enterprise wide reorganisation endeavours within the US DoD and its new and ‘go fast’ procurement efforts• Allied collaboration and future partnerships• Resilience and protection in future architectures• Next generation LEO small sat constellations• NATO procurement of allied bandwidth for future joint operationsThe Agenda for the 3-day conference has been released today. Download from the SMi website at www.globalmilsatcom.com/ein As Global MilSatCom celebrates its 21st anniversary, it is SMi’s intention to build on the successes of last year which included:• Attendance in 2018 alone grew by over 20% and now stands 150% higher than in 2005• Military attendance grew to over 150 attendees last year, which has more than doubled since 2005• Last year’s event attracted the largest ever geographical spread in its history, with attendees from 35 countries in 2018For those interested in attending, an early bird saving of £200 is available for bookings made before 28th June. You can register you place on the event website www.globalmilsatcom.com/ein 21st Annual Global MilSatComConference: 5th – 7th November 2019Focus Day: 4th November 2019The QEII Conference Centre, Broad Sanctuary, Westminster, London, UKLead Sponsor: SES Networks | Gold Sponsor: Airbus | Silver Sponsor: EutelsatSponsors: Avanti, COMSAT, GetSAT, GovSat, Inmarsat, Kratos, Laser Communications Coalition (LCC), Lockheed Martin, Newtec, Oneweb, Raytheon, SES Government Solutions, Thales, ViasatExhibitors: Datapath, Hytec Inter, Idirect, Inster, Media Broadcast Satellite, SCISYS UK, Skyrora, Spectra Group, Teledyne, US Air Force, XtarFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



