CohBar to Present Data on Novel Analogs of a Mitochondrially Encoded Peptide with Beneficial Effects in an Animal Model of Type 2 Diabetes at the American Diabetes Association 79th Scientific Sessions

In vitro data demonstrate interaction with the apelin receptor

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat age-related diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced that it will present its data on a family of novel analogs of a peptide encoded in mitochondrial DNA showing beneficial effects on glucose tolerance and weight loss in an animal model of type 2 diabetes. The poster will be presented at the American Diabetes Association, 79th Scientific Sessions at 12:00 PM on June 9, in San Francisco, California.



The poster presentation describes the evaluation of a family of recently discovered, novel peptide analogs related to the mitochondrially encoded peptide CB5064, under investigation by CohBar as a potential source of treatments for type 2 diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The evaluation includes data from diet induced obese (DIO) mice, a widely used model of type 2 diabetes, and additional data from in vitro cell based assays involving cell surface receptors.

The studies show an interaction of these peptides with the apelin receptor, a key cell surface receptor that is involved in regulation of glucose utilization, fluid homeostasis, and cardiovascular function. The apelin receptor is reported to play an important role in a number of age-related diseases including cardiovascular disease, liver disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

The company is developing analogs of naturally occurring, mitochondrial-derived peptides into clinically relevant therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of age-related diseases with underlying metabolic dysfunction, including NASH, obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Since the original discovery of mitochondrial-derived peptides, including humanin, MOTS-c, and SHLPs, by its founders, the company has identified more than 100 mitochondrial DNA encoded peptides. CohBar’s lead mitochondrial based therapeutic candidate and most advanced peptide, CB4211, is in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial as a potential treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity.

Presentation Information:

Poster #296-LB: “Novel Analogs of the Mitochondrially Encoded Peptide CB5064 Improve Body Weight and Glucose Tolerance in DIO Mice, and Demonstrate Selective Agonism at the Apelin Receptor.”

Date: June 9th

Time: 12:00 PM PT

Category: 21-F Integrated Physiology – Other Hormones

Presenting Author: Kent Grindstaff, PhD

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F, North, Exhibition Level)

About CB4211

CohBar’s lead program is based on CB4211, a first-in-class mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) that has demonstrated significant therapeutic potential in preclinical models of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. CB4211 is a novel and improved analog of MOTS-c, a naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptide (MDP) which was discovered in 2012 by CohBar founder Dr. Pinchas Cohen and his academic collaborators and has been shown to play a significant role in the regulation of metabolism. In July 2018, CB4211 entered a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial which includes a potential activity readout relevant to NASH and obesity. In November 2018, the company announced the temporary suspension of the trial to address mild but persistent injection site reactions, and announced the anticipated resumption of the clinical trial in May 2019. NASH has been estimated to affect as many as 12% of adults in the U.S., and there is currently no approved treatment for the disease.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptides within the mitochondrial genome which regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these mitochondrial-derived peptides into clinically relevant mitochondria based therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of age-related diseases with underlying metabolic dysfunction, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. To date, the company and its founders have discovered more than 100 MDPs.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include CohBar’s plans and expectations for its lead candidate program, including anticipated timing and results of IND-enabling activities and clinical trials; statements regarding the therapeutic potential of these and other mitochondria based therapeutics, and the potential for additional discoveries, and our plans and expectations regarding intellectual property protection and potential financing activities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by CohBar. These risks and uncertainties include the possibility that the Phase 1 clinical trial will be delayed in resuming or be resumed at all; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated commencement and completion dates for initial clinical studies, as well as the possibility of unfavorable study results, such as unfavorable new data and additional analyses of existing data; risks associated with initial data, including the risk that results of additional pre-clinical or clinical studies may be different from (including less favorable than) the earlier data results and may not support further clinical development; and CohBar’s ability to retain key personnel, expand its research operations, and successfully advance its drug discovery and development programs. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators, which are available on our website, and at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.

You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jon Stern, COO

CohBar, Inc.

(650) 446-7888

jon.stern@cohbar.com

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

