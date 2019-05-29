BlueJeans Customer Red Hat Honored as a 2019 CIO 100 Award Winner

Enterprise Open Source Leader Recognized as Change Catalyst Using BlueJeans Meetings and Events

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jeans Network , Inc. today announced that BlueJeans customer Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, is a recipient of the 2019 CIO 100 Awards. The 32nd annual award program recognizes organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology (IT).



/EIN News/ -- Red Hat encourages a collaborative working environment as a central part of its culture. As the company grew it became a challenge to elevate that collaborative spirit from meetings taking place within offices and conference rooms to the international community of more than 13,000 Red Hat employees across its offices.

In order to encourage change behaviors across Red Hat, CIO Mike Kelly realized the company needed two things—a catalyst sparking this change, and tools engineered to fit with the personality of the larger team, departments, offices and company. Taking on the role of catalyst, Kelly and his team deployed the BlueJeans Meetings platform to help integrate teams across multiple continents and be able to connect thousands of employees simultaneously and maintain worldwide accessibility to employees, customers and partners.

"Openness and community are core values for us at Red Hat, and that spirit influences how we work with customers, partners, and vendors,” said Mike Kelly, CIO, Red Hat. “It was important to us that BlueJeans also embrace these values. That meant working in an open way, which is not always easy. Our internal support team and the teams at BlueJeans collaborate to help ensure that product feedback from Red Hatters finds its way to their developers. The BlueJeans team then works with us to update our meetings platform and adapts to our environment."

Red Hat held its 15th annual Red Hat Summit earlier this month where they brought together customers, partners, and community enthusiasts to learn, network and experience the power of open source in the enterprise. As an important part of the company’s effort to be open and inclusive, the BlueJeans Events platform was used to broadcast select conference presentations to Red Hat associates . This, paired with the recognition by CIO as a winner of the 2019 CIO 100 Awards, demonstrates Red Hat’s innovative use of IT to create an open environment for its employees, partners and customers.

“Across the business landscape, companies everywhere recognize the vital role that an innovative, value-driven approach to information technology plays in their success,” said Maryfran Johnson, IDG’s Executive Director of CIO Programs. “This year’s CIO 100 winning companies are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business collaboration and digital transformation will drive growth.”



Red Hat will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards Ceremony on August 21 at the Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Visit the BlueJeans Events page to learn more about how your company can livestream largescale events using BlueJeans.

“One of the most valuable things to us is that BlueJeans supports the WebRTC open source protocol so that Red Hatters, partners, customers and others can participate in the meeting without any proprietary code or software. It also means that not just Red Hat has a voice in developing and benefiting from the technology, but others who use the open source protocol do as well,” Kelly continued. “Whether it’s a colleague in the same office or someone on the other side of the world, BlueJeans delivers a meeting experience to help our teams collaborate internally and externally.”

Resources

About CIO:

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio — CIO.com, CIO Events, CIO Strategic Marketing Services, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, CIO Executive Council and CIO primary research — provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com .

About the CIO 100 Awards:

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Recipients of this year’s CIO 100 Award were selected through a three-step process. First, companies filled out an online application form detailing an innovative IT and business initiative. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviewed the applications in depth, looking for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors reviewed the judges’ recommendations and selected the final 100. Coverage of the 2019 CIO 100 Awards will be available online at CIO.com in August 2019 and in the summer issue of CIO’s digital magazine.

About BlueJeans Network

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace and the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Thousands of companies from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders use BlueJeans every day for video, audio and web conferencing meetings and large interactive events, so people can work productively where and how they want. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com .

Red Hat is a trademark or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Press Contact:

Erin Cheever

Ph: 650-823-4721

echeever@bluejeans.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.