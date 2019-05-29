Thermador Kicks Off Its Next Iteration of the Kitchen Design Challenge, Featuring All-New Categories and its First Ever Student Concept Component to Inspire Entries from Designers, Builders and Architects Far and Wide

Debuting four all-new categories, including its first ever Student Concept Kitchen, the Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge provides designers, builders, architects and students more opportunities than ever before for rewards and recognition

Expanding the contest to include spaces outside of the kitchen as well as inviting submissions that speak to any design style, Thermador encourages its most diverse variety of entries in brand history

With $110,000 in cash prizes, the Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge will award six national winners, 44 regional winners and one Designer’s Choice winner to be selected at the exclusive gala in Southern California in 2020, where entries will be eligible for additional awards

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, announces its fourth Kitchen Design Challenge, inviting professional designers, builders, architects, remodelers, kitchen dealers and – for the first time in Thermador contest history – students to bring their boldest visions to life for an opportunity to win big and receive national recognition. Encouraging the established and flourishing design-build communities to showcase their creativity in any design style, this year’s Kitchen Design Challenge aims to attract the most innovative projects yet, with four all-new categories for submission: Exceptional Kitchen, Compact Kitchen Suite, Original Innovator/Out of the Box Space and the Student Concept Kitchen.

“When it comes to marrying groundbreaking innovation and stunning design, Thermador leads the industry – empowering consumers and trade professionals to make bold statements throughout the home,” said Beatriz Sandoval, Director of Brand Marketing for Thermador. “Our Kitchen Design Challenge tradition presents an incredible opportunity to celebrate the pioneering designers, builders and architects who endlessly break the boundaries with their out-of-this-world designs and bring to life the Thermador vision in the most extraordinary of ways. This year, we are especially thrilled for the first time to welcome students into the fold, opening the door to a new generation of Thermador designers to celebrate for years to come.”

The contest guidelines encourage any professional designer, architect, builder, remodeler or kitchen dealer to enter a Thermador kitchen completed within the contest period from January 1, 2017 through May 15, 2020. There is no limit to the number of entries that can be submitted by a single person, team or company.

As part of the $110,000 prize purse, a total of 44 regional winners will be selected. Of those, 36 each will receive a $1,000 cash prize, and eight honorable mention winners will receive $500 for the best integration of Thermador appliances in their kitchen and home design. All regional winners will also win a trip for two to an exclusive awards gala in Southern California in 2020, where entries will be eligible for additional awards and National Winners will be announced.

National winners will be selected in the following all-new categories:

Exceptional Kitchen – Considering any kitchen style, one national winner will receive a $25,000 grand prize, one second place winner will receive a $15,000 cash prize, and one third place winner will receive $10,000.

Compact Kitchen Suite – One national winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize for crafting a culinary space smaller than 200 square feet with at least three primary Thermador products.

Original Innovator/Out of the Box Space – One national winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize for designing a space that is outside of the kitchen – whether a wet bar, personal gym, wine cellar or game room. The space must contain at least two Thermador appliances.

Student Concept Kitchen – One national winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize for designing an exceptional kitchen for a hypothetical client, with a space of a minimum of 200 square feet and a maximum budget of $250,000. Student Concept Kitchens must include at least three primary Thermador appliances.

Designer’s Choice – One winner will be selected at the gala celebration to receive a $5,000 cash prize.

Fan Favorites – Five winners will be selected in a separate contest held in 2021 to each receive a $1,000 cash prize.

Entries must only consist of kitchens featuring Thermador appliances, with non-Thermador appliances included only if Thermador does not offer a similar product. The contest has no fee to enter. Participants may visit www.Thermador.com/designcontest to access the official rules and entry form.

About Thermador

Born from the philosophy of never settling for the status quo, Thermador has redefined the kitchen for more than 100 years. The iconic line of cooking, cleaning, refrigeration and ventilation products remains committed to empowering Culinary Impressives with the tools they need to transform the kitchen into a seamless continuation of their exceptional lives. Throughout its history, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs – from the world’s first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns.

Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and the second leading company in the industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.

