Healthcare Tech Innovators Gofire Awarded U.S. Patent For Pioneering Precision-Dose ‘Smart Inhaler’

Technology resolves a key concern for researchers, physicians and patients: How to control dose and track outcomes of cannabis and other plant-based medicines

DENVER, May 29, 2019 -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded healthcare technology leader Gofire ™ its first patent for the company's groundbreaking portable, precision-dosing inhaler designed for concentrates and loose leaf.



/EIN News/ -- The Gofire Inhaler is designed to give patients control over their health and wellness by administering precise doses of plant-based medicines, such as cannabis, at programmable temperature settings, while allowing them to easily track data on personal outcomes and desired effects. Together, the Gofire Inhaler and Gofire App create a “smart health ecosystem” enabling the precise dosage and replicable experience patients and physicians have been seeking from alternative medicines.

“Our system allows for true consistency and control,” said Peter Calfee, CEO of Gofire. “Our vaporizer doesn’t function like the current standard products. We want to shift the whole paradigm of inhalable medicine.”

The patent approval by the USPTO gives Gofire’s groundbreaking intellectual property a sizable lead on competitors in the space, according to Calfee. In fact, other companies seeking patents have found themselves stymied by Gofire’s existing USPTO filings. At present, there are very few approved U.S. patents for converting plant material into precision-dosed inhalable medicine. Several aspects of the Gofire Inhaler make it unique in its category and were key factors in Gofire’s patent application, including:

The precision-dosing capability the device offers;

The re-envisioned convection heating system; and

The innovative medical-grade design and materials of the device’s hardware.

Many non-combustion devices require plant-based products to make direct contact with the metal coils of the device’s heating element, resulting in degradation of the volatilized material being inhaled. Gofire’s unique convection heating system does not alter the chemical structure of the plant compounds and mitigates the inhalation of harmful chemicals that are a result of combustion. Enabling adjustable metered consumption of extracts in 2.5 milligram increments, the Gofire Inhaler will transform the way patients and the medical community view plant-based medicines.

“Precise dosing and a repeatable experience are exactly what physicians like myself have been wanting in order to feel completely comfortable recommending alternative medicines to our patients,” said Dr. Michael Keller, medical director at Summit Primary Care in Denver. “I have long believed that plant-based medicine has great therapeutic potential for many conditions, but both myself and my patients have frequently been disappointed by the inability to correctly dose and manage its use. Gofire’s technology is the answer to a lot of prayers.”

“It’s so gratifying to see our innovation rewarded with this patent,” Calfee said. “We want to offer people the same dosing precision they expect for any other kind of medication, whether it’s a prescription they receive from their doctor or an over-the-counter remedy.”

The Gofire Inhaler is available online for pre-order at a special discount price of $299 with promo code IP200 ($200 off the MSRP); the device is currently undergoing beta testing in Colorado.

About Gofire

Gofire is a healthcare technology company developing a proprietary smart inhaler with a personal dosing app that allows patients to re-create consistent experiences, removing the fear of taking too much while having the support of their community to help find products best suited to specific ailments. Gofire is committed to making alternative health accessible through standardizing dose regimens by delivery method and specific patient ailment. Gofire is helping people realize the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of alternative health products through a new take on wellness innovation. Visit their website here , and follow Gofire on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Jim Dissett

jim@gofire.co

303-532-7392



