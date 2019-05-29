Phoenix Life Sciences International Announces Presentation at MjMicro Cap Conference in Preparation to Uplist to the OTCQB Market

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited (OTC: PLSI) (“Phoenix Life” or the “Company”), an adaptive healthcare solutions company, today announced that it will be presenting at the MjMicro Cap Conference on June 25, 2019 at the Westin Grand Central in New York, New York in conjunction with the recently announced share offering and international expansion.



Phoenix Life recently announced that the Company had completed filing its 2017 and 2018 financial audits and is now current with respect to public reporting compliance with the SEC and the OTC Markets. Now, having reached fully reporting status, the Company intends to apply for uplisting to the OTCQB market in the near future.

Phoenix Life Founder and CEO, Martin Tindall will be presenting to prospective investors about the Company’s publicly traded stock and investment into its Private Placement Memorandum.

“Phoenix Life is honored to be one of only a handful of companies presenting to cannabis-centric investors at the invitational MjMicro Cap Conference,” said Phoenix Life Founder and CEO Martin Tindall. “We look forward to sharing Phoenix Life’s message at the conference and meeting potential partners in advancing our goal of transforming the future of global healthcare.”

Phoenix Life was chosen as one of a small number of companies invited to present at the MjMicro Cap Conference. Conference organizers specially select established companies to present at MjMicro that have proof of concept, revenue streams, audited financials and valuations justified by public markets.

The MjMicro Cap Conference is a one-day invitational forum that unites publicly traded cannabis companies led by seasoned executives with next level, high net worth investors looking for short-term return on investments and guaranteed liquidity.

“After learning about Phoenix Life’s business model and audited financials, we are honored to have them present at the MjMicro Cap Conference,” said Tripp Keber, MjMicro Conference Board Member and former CEO of Dixie Brands, Inc. “We are proud to bring together leading cannabis industry companies, like Phoenix Life, and high net worth investors, to partner in moving forward their missions.”

For more information on Phoenix Life’s capital raise and accompanying Private Placement Memorandum, please visit the company’s Investor Portal at http://invest.phoenixlife.co.

To learn more about Phoenix Life Sciences International, please visit https://phoenixlife.co/.

About Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited

Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited is an adaptive healthcare solutions company. Our business is to advance research and integrate programs and manufacturing of products that target and treat diabetes, pain, cancer, and address psychological, neurological, autoimmune and sleep disorders. We strive to create partnerships and integrate these programs for human health into communities worldwide as part of our Global Health Initiative.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information contained in this press release regarding Phoenix Life Sciences International, Limited and its subsidiaries, (the “Companies”) may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The words “plan”, “forecast”, “anticipates”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “should”, “believe,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Companies herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Companies disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as may be required by law.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and therefore the products sold by Phoenix Life Sciences International are not available in the U.S.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Phoenix Life Sciences International does not sell or distribute any products in the United States that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). This company does not grow, sell, and distribute cannabis-based products in the United States and is solely involved with the legal distribution of medical cannabis-based products within certain international markets outside of the United States.

Investor Contact:

Phone: 1.888.717.5655 or international +1.720.699.7222

E-mail: investor.relations@phoenixlife.co

Media Contact:

Kathryn Reinhardt

CMW Media

Kathryn@cmwmedia.com

619-972-3089



