Natur International Corp. Announces Formation of New Wholly Owned Subsidiary

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natur International Corp., (OTC:NTRU) announced today that on May 22, 2019, the Amsterdam District courts have confirmed the closure of its subsidiary companies Natur Holding BV, Hi-Tech Juices BV, NL Juices Retail BV and NL Juices Online BV, as part of the Company’s corporate restructuring plan. Natur CBD BV, the newly formed subsidiary company of Natur International Corp., will incorporate the Natur Holding BV legacy business to complement its product portfolio of functional products.

The restructuring enables the Company to focus on growth strategies and emerging product categories, in addition to strategic alliances and M&A.

About Natur International Corp.

Natur markets ‘farm-to-functional’ organic and/or all-natural plant-based consumer products. The product portfolio has recently been expanded to include full-spectrum cannabinoids (CBD) based consumer products including cosmetic, beauty, pet care, nutraceuticals and other products in the Health and Wellness Sector. Natur applies technologically advanced solutions to both product development and consumer enjoyment as a true and certified “breed to brand” experience, available anytime, anyplace, anywhere. The company is building a complete, safe and transparent supply chain for all customers.

