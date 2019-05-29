Anchiano Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Salar Roshan as Head of Business Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ANCN) (“Anchiano”), a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, today announced the appointment of Salar Roshan as the Company’s Head of Business Development, effective May 28, 2019. Mr. Roshan will report to the Chief Executive Officer and will focus on driving Anchiano’s strategic initiatives.



“We are excited to have Salar lead our business development efforts,” said Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Anchiano. “Salar brings strong scientific and transactional experience in the biotechnology field where he previously led portfolio, corporate and business development efforts. He will articulate and execute our business development activities as we seek to stengthen our product pipeline.”

Mr. Roshan stated, “I am delighted to join this dynamic team and look forward to immediately contributing to the development of the company’s strategic focus in both the gene therapy and cancer treatment arenas, where Anchiano has established expertise and where there is great promise.”

About Salar Roshan

Mr. Roshan joins Anchiano Therapeutics from Curis, Inc., an anti-cancer biotechnology company, where he served as Head of Corporate Development and was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s corporate and business development strategy. Prior to that, he led the partial spin-off of the R&D division of Baxter Biosciences into Baxalta. While at Baxalta, he was also responsible for several product launches and oversaw valuation and long range planning for the hemophilia portfolio, which grossed roughly $4 billion in annual sales prior to Baxalta’s merger with Shire PLC. Mr. Roshan has also held roles of increasing responsibility at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Takeda US, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, and Genzyme. Mr. Roshan received his M.Sc. in finance and his M.B.A. from Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, and his B.Sc. in biotechnology from Northeastern University.

About Anchiano

Anchiano is a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, with offices in Cambridge, MA, and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano’s most advanced product candidate, inodiftagene, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. For more information on Anchiano, please visit www.anchiano.com

