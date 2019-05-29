AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) today announced that William Heiden, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.



A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.amagpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for 30 days.

About AMAG

AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas, including women’s health. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact:

Linda Lennox

908-627-3424



