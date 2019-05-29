Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market to Surpass US$ 274.9 Billion by 2026 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is valued at US$ 153.4 billion in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Several manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients are engaged in expanding their product footprint across the globe. The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturers are establishing their commercial production units in the Asia Pacific region in order to remain competitive. For instance, in October 2017, an active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer, Alcami, originally based in U.S., opened an office in Tokyo, Japan, as part of its effort to expand drug development and manufacturing presence in Japan.

High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients are increasingly in demand by pharmaceutical manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) as a result of research and development activities focusing on more specialized medicines, especially in the field of oncology. According to the IMS institute of healthcare informatics, 2016, around 586 drugs are under development for oncology treatment, with over 70 new cancer treatments (for over 20 tumor types), entering the market in the period between 2010 and 2015.

Moreover, market players are focusing on business strategies such as acquisitions which is expected to be a major factor for growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients market in the near future. In May 2018, Eli Lilly and Company acquired two market players, Armo BioSciences and AurKa Pharma to expand its cancer portfolio. Also, key players are engaged in facility expansions to increase their market share. For instance, in 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh launched a new production facility for innovative drugs. This facility focuses on development and manufacturing of drugs in tablet form, and launching them worldwide.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), attributed to increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, and diabetes. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2014, about 1.5 million cases of invasive cancer, including about 15,000 cases among individuals younger than 20 years, and over 590,000 deaths from cancer were registered in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market owing to increasing investments by key players in research and development activities. The outsourcing of APIs manufacturing is increasing in India, China, and Eastern European countries due to the low cost of manufacturing as compared to North America and Western Europe regions. For instance, in October 2017, Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), a contract development and manufacturing organization invested US$ 55 million across its sites in the Asia Pacific region, in order to expand its API manufacturing capabilities.

Key players operating in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., BASF SE, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Sanofi S.A., and Lonza.

