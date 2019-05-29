Global Thermally Conductive Plastics 2018-2023 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Innovation and Key Trends
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on end-use industry, resin type and region. The report covers an overview of the global market for thermally conductive plastics and analyses of global market trends, considering 2017 as the base year, and estimates from 2018 to 2023. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each resin type, end-user and region with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the thermally conductive plastics market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global thermally conductive plastics market.
The Report Includes:
- 28 data tables and 16 additional tables
- An overview of the thermally conductive plastics market
- Discussion of potential benefits of conductive polymers, key insight onto drivers, restraints, opportunities, innovation and key trends in the conductive plastics market
- Information on active ingredients of thermally conductive plastics
- A look at the government emphasis on efficient plastic waste management and rising concern related to plastic disposal
- Quantification and characterisation of the market by resin types, end-use industry, region as well as market dynamics for each segment
- Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market, including BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DowDuPont, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp., Saint-Gobain and Toray Industries Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Technological Background
- Potential Benefits of Conductive Polymers
- Thermal Management
- Metal Replacement
- Design Flexibility and Efficiency
- Electrical Management
- Active Ingredients of Thermally Conductive Plastics
- Driving Factors in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
- Strong Demand from the Automotive Industry
- Rising Percentage of Electronic Content per Vehicle
- Government Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management
- Rising Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics from China and Other Developing Countries
- Challenges in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
- Rising Concern Related to Plastic Disposal
- Trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
- Miniaturization in the Electronics Industry
- Increasing Demand for Bio-based Plastics
- Rising Trend Towards Sustainable Production
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Electrical and Electronics
- Automotive
- Role of Plastics in Reducing Automotive Energy Consumption and Emissions
- Motor Vehicle Production
- Industrial
- Healthcare
- Aerospace
- Other End-Use Industries
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Special Features of Thermally Conductive Plastics
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Polyamide
- Polybutylene Terephthalate
- Polycarbonate
- Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
- Polyetherimide
- Other Types
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Important News Pertaining to the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- A. Schulman Inc.
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corp.
- Covestro Ag
- Dowdupont
- Ensinger Gmbh
- Hella Gmbh & Co. Kgaa
- Imerys
- Kaneka Corp.
- Lanxess
- Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.
- Polyone Corp.
- Royal Dsm N.V.
- RTP Co. Inc.
- Sabic
- Saint-Gobain
- Toray Industries, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3unue
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Plastics
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.