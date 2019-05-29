Global Thermally Conductive Plastics 2018-2023 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Innovation and Key Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report, the market has been segmented based on end-use industry, resin type and region. The report covers an overview of the global market for thermally conductive plastics and analyses of global market trends, considering 2017 as the base year, and estimates from 2018 to 2023. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each resin type, end-user and region with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the thermally conductive plastics market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global thermally conductive plastics market.



The Report Includes:

28 data tables and 16 additional tables

An overview of the thermally conductive plastics market

Discussion of potential benefits of conductive polymers, key insight onto drivers, restraints, opportunities, innovation and key trends in the conductive plastics market

Information on active ingredients of thermally conductive plastics

A look at the government emphasis on efficient plastic waste management and rising concern related to plastic disposal

Quantification and characterisation of the market by resin types, end-use industry, region as well as market dynamics for each segment

Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market, including BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DowDuPont, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp., Saint-Gobain and Toray Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Technological Background

Potential Benefits of Conductive Polymers

Thermal Management

Metal Replacement

Design Flexibility and Efficiency

Electrical Management

Active Ingredients of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Driving Factors in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Strong Demand from the Automotive Industry

Rising Percentage of Electronic Content per Vehicle

Government Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management

Rising Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics from China and Other Developing Countries

Challenges in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Rising Concern Related to Plastic Disposal

Trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Miniaturization in the Electronics Industry

Increasing Demand for Bio-based Plastics

Rising Trend Towards Sustainable Production

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Role of Plastics in Reducing Automotive Energy Consumption and Emissions

Motor Vehicle Production

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace

Other End-Use Industries

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Special Features of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Polyamide

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polyetherimide

Other Types

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Important News Pertaining to the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

A. Schulman Inc.

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Covestro Ag

Dowdupont

Ensinger Gmbh

Hella Gmbh & Co. Kgaa

Imerys

Kaneka Corp.

Lanxess

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.

Polyone Corp.

Royal Dsm N.V.

RTP Co. Inc.

Sabic

Saint-Gobain

Toray Industries, Inc.



