U.S. Central Venous Catheter Market to Surpass US$ 1.3 Billion by 2026 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S. central venous catheter market was valued at US$ 825.9 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Central Venous Catheter Market:



Factors such as increasing number of approvals and launches of novel catheters is expected to fuel growth of the U.S. central venous catheter market. For instance, in February 2018, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Access Vascular’s HydroPICC catheter, for peripheral access of the vein. Also, in February 2016, Teleflex received 510(k) marketing clearance for its Arrow vascular positioning system (VPS) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The new design offers single, double, and triple lumen pre-loaded, pressure injectable Arrow, peripherally inserted central venous catheters (PICC) using the Chlorag+ard Technology.

Moreover, the players are involved in product launches to curtail catheter-related blood-stream infections (CRBSI). For instance, in March 2018, Bactiguard launched a line extension to its BIP CVC with Raulerson syringe for easier handling and insertion. According to the World Health Organization, 2016, CRBSI treatment per patient costs around US$ 56,000. Furthermore, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, stated that the mortality rate of patients who acquire CRBSI is around 12- 25%.

Key Market Takeaways:



The U.S. central venous catheter market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), attributed to increasing prevalence of diseases requiring longer duration therapies such as cancer (chemotherapy) and end stage renal disease (dialysis). For instance, according to National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, 2017, 30 million people (or 15%) U.S. adults are estimated to develop chronic kidney diseases.

Development of a device which could reduce time and steps required in central venous catheterization, is expected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity in the market. For instance, Gabriel Mueller, from Germany developed a central venous catheter named ‘Cevec’ for emergencies, which considers the specific conditions of emergency situations such as unsteady surroundings, untrained users, and time pressure.

Key players operating in the U.S. central venous catheter market include Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services, VGXI, Inc., Aldevron, Kaneka Corporation, Nature Technology Corporation, PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Waisman Biomanufacturing, AngioDynamics, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc., Vygon Ltd., Cook Medical, Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., and Theragenics Corporation.

