Liquid Crystal Polymer Films (LCP) and Laminates Market Size to Reach USD 162,116.7 Million at CAGR 5.85 % by 2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) delivers astounding insights into the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market. The market value is expected to grow from USD 115,912 thousand in 2017 to over USD 162,100 thousand by the year 2023, registering a 5.85% CAGR. LCP Films and Laminates witness tremendous popularity in the electrical and electronics industry. LCP Laminates are mainly used in rigid printed circuit boards (PCB) manufacturing while films are used for flexible circuit manufacturing.

The market growth is also being driven by the robust expansion of automotive and transportation industry. In recent years, the application base of LCP Films and Laminates has expanded significantly, prompting suppliers to increase capacity.

At times, LCP face criticism due to its low-weld properties. The other complain regarding the material is its poor metal adhesion during laminate formation. Moreover, high price of LCP remains a major downside of the product per se. Having said that, market growth is expected to remain healthy in the medium term if not beyond.

Properties such as high moisture barriers, high-frequency properties, low dielectric constant, non-halogen flame-retardant characteristics and controllable thermal coefficient of expansion has made LCP a preferred material for film and laminate application. LCD Films offer superior performance over traditional polyimide films as a substrate in flexible circuit manufacturing. Traditional polyimide films are susceptible to moisture, which may lead to performance issues in flexible circuits. Whereas such issues are insignificant in LCD films, as they have low moisture absorption and water vapor transmission rates. Absence of moisture induced problems in LCP films and laminates to some extent has driven its marketability.

Polyimide based films have the tendency to swell when exposed to water or high humidity, which leads to curling of flexible circuit. Such issue can be easily tackled with the help of LCP. In addition, LCP has brilliant thermal stability and can stand temperatures of up to 250°C. Other characteristics of LCP include inherent flame-retardant and compatibility with high-frequency applications. Due to it outstanding combination of mechanical, thermal, chemical and electronic properties, LCP is likely to remain a sought-after industrial material during the forecast period.

The growth trajectory of the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Films (LCP) and Laminates Market is expected to be high over the next five years. Increased demand in the electronics sector is influencing the global demand for LCP films and laminates. The unique characteristics of Liquid Crystal Polymer makes it exceptional material for filming and laminating application. Global sales of LCP films and laminates are expected to remain strong over the next couple of years. APAC is expected to make a major contribution to the Global LCP Films and Laminates Market during assessment years. Rapid expansion of end-use industries in the region is supporting the market growth to a significant extent.

Some of the key companies operating in the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market include Celanese Corporation, Asia International Enterprise (HK) Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, PolyOne Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., RTP Company, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Solvay SA and Shanghai PRET Composites Co., Ltd.

Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market: Segmental Overview

MRFR’s study includes a thorough segmental analysis of the LCP Films and Laminates Market on the basis of Applications, Type and Region.

Based on Application, the market has been segmented into automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, medical devices, packaging and others. In 2017, the electrical and electronics segment represented the largest market share in terms of value. In addition, the segment surpassed a market valuation of USD 91,502.7 Mn.

Based on Type, the market has been segmented into LCP laminates and LCP films. In 2017, the segment close to two-third market share in terms of value. LCP films find tremendous application in manufacturing form laminates.

Asia Pacific to Stay at the Forefront of the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market over 2023

On the Basis of Region, the market has been covered across regions such as the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America. APAC is likely to dominate the Global LCP Films and Laminates Market throughout the forecast period. In 2017, the region accounted for more than 57% market share in terms of revenue. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the rapid industrialization in China, India and many ASEAN countries. Currently, the APAC LCP Films and Laminates Market is valued at over 66,200 thousand and this figure is expected to grow to USD 93,717.5 Mn by 2023-end, reflecting a CAGR of 6.06%. Apart from, the market is also likely to witness healthy gains in Europe and North America.

