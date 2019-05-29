Jones Soda 2019 Canadian Summer Promotion Celebrates Pride with Release of Limited-Edition Cream Soda Labels

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co., a leader in the craft soda industry and known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, is adding a splash of color to their iconic black and white photos as part of a summer-long awareness campaign in partnership with Egale Canada, which will celebrate Pride Across Canada with a series of six specially themed Pride Cream Soda bottles.



/EIN News/ -- Featuring consumer submitted photos from past Pride events, the collectible labels will also be accented with the bright rainbow colors that have become a symbol for the Pride movement. A donation from sales of this Special Edition will also be made to Egale Canada, an organization dedicated to advancing the rights of the LGBTQI2S (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Intersex and Two Spirit) community. The collectible series will be available at participating Canadian retailers throughout summer, while supplies last.

“We are excited to partner with Egale Canada, an organization known for its commitment to supporting the global response to LGBTQI2S issues and improving the lives of the LGBTQI2S community across the country,” said Jennifer Cue, CEO of Jones Soda. “Jones Soda has always celebrated the individuality and uniqueness of all our consumers, and the launch of our Special Pride Edition bottles is another way to celebrate with our LGBTQI2S fans in a unique way.”

The summer-long promotion coincides with a national traveling exhibition which commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada, kicking off in Toronto with a free public event scheduled for June 27th at Harbourfront Centre in Toronto.

“Egale is incredibly excited to partner with Jones Soda this summer as they distribute their Special Pride Edition Cream Soda bottles across Canada,” said Helen Kennedy, executive director of Egale Canada. “This is a fun partnership, but more importantly, it also supports our work dedicated to eliminating homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia across Canada.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Born in Vancouver, BC, and now headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com .

About Egale Canada

Egale is Canada’s leading national organization working to advance LGBTQI2S rights. Egale works to improve the lives of LGBTQI2S (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Intersex and Two Spirit) people in Canada and to enhance the global response to LGBTQI2S issues. Egale achieves this by informing policy, inspiring cultural change and promoting human rights and inclusion through research, education and community engagement. Egale’s vision is a Canada, and ultimately a world, without homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and all other forms of oppression so that every person can achieve their full potential, free from hatred and bias. www.egale.ca

