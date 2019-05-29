InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Opens its 8th Hearing Aid Retail Clinic in California

InnerScope is executing its Rollout Plan of opening 25 new Audiological Hearing Aid Retail Clinics in 2019 and 100+ locations slated by Year 2023

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) ("InnerScope") a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, ("Hearing Products") Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio"), announced another successful "Grand Opening" last week from its latest audiological hearing aid retail location in Pleasanton California, located in the East Bay of the San Francisco Bay Area, ("Pleasanton"). The Pleasanton location is InnerScope's eighth audiological hearing aid retail clinic under its dba Value Audiology & Hearing Aid Center brand ("Retail Clinics") in California. In addition, InnerScope will be announcing the "Grand Opening" of its Santa Rosa, California location, ("Santa Rosa") the week of June 10th.



InnerScope continues its plans to expand its retail footprint by opening 25 new Retail Clinics in Northern California as part of its as previous announced Retail Expansion Rollout Plan for 2019 (the "Rollout Plan"). InnerScope has several new Retail Clinic locations in progress and anticipates announcing two more "Grand Openings" in June in addition to the Santa Rosa location. Moreover, given the additional Retail Clinics currently identified and in progress, InnerScope plans to announce at least two "Grand Openings" every month thereafter as part of the Rollout Plan. With the additional revenue generated from each new Retail Clinic, InnerScope is fully confident and expects to reach cash flow positive in the 3rd quarter of 2019.

"We are extremely confident in our ability to continue to increase revenues by expanding into new markets with opening new Retail Clinics," said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "Each new Retail Clinic allows InnerScope to not only broaden its retail footprint but also become the number-one hearing healthcare provider in the area by dominating the local media market."

"With the upcoming release of "NEXUS", InnerScope's new line of Hearing Aids and one of the industry's first "Self-Fitting" hearing devices ("NEXUS"), and its Revolutionary Smart Phone "Self Fitting" Remote Control App technology, which we believe will give InnerScope a competitive advantage in every market sector (the "NEXUS Advantage"). The nearly 50 million U.S. hearing impaired community will be able to enjoy a hassle-free hearing aid option using our "Self-Fitting" NEXUS product line. InnerScope believes the NEXUS Advantage could significantly increase its hearing aid sales revenues across all distribution platforms. These 50 million people will be able to purchase NEXUS through InnerScope's numerous sales platforms and distribution partners, like Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com. For those who might prefer to purchase NEXUS through local hearing healthcare professionals, InnerScope will also be offering the NEXUS through its Retail Clinics," Mr. Moore concluded.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of clinics and retail hearing audiological locations. InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25 db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or InnerScope Hearing Technologies future performance or financial condition. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "should," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in InnerScope Hearing Technologies filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. InnerScope Hearing Technologies undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

