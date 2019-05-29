Atlantic Union Bank Names Kelly Dakin Chief Digital and Customer Experience Officer

RICHMOND, Va., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bank announced that it has named Kelly P. Dakin, Chief Digital and Customer Experience Officer. In this role, she will lead the digital and customer experience teams and build out the omni-channel customer experience.



/EIN News/ -- “Kelly has more than 20 years of experience in developing and delivering digital capabilities and creating a seamless customer experience,” said Maria Tedesco, President of Atlantic Union Bank. “Being able to bank when, where and how you want is a ‘must-have’ in today’s competitive banking environment and Kelly knows how to develop and execute the right digital strategy across the organization to ensure the customer is at the forefront of everything we do.”

Dakin was most recently Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer of Consumer and Business Banking for Santander Bank. There she was responsible for strategizing the digital organization of various Consumer Banking divisions while driving innovation, design and customer experience standards within a multi-business leadership team. Prior to Santander, she held various mobile and online banking roles and rose to become Senior Vice President and head of Online Banking, Mobile Banking and ATM strategy at Citizens Bank.

Dakin received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (formally North Adams State College).

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 153 branches, seven of which are operated as Xenith Bank, a division of Atlantic Union Bank, and approximately 200 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, investment advisory and brokerage products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., and Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provide investment advisory and/or brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact:

Bill Cimino, Vice President and Director of Investor Relations

Bill.Cimino@AtlanticUnionBank.com , 804.448.0937

Beth Shivak, Vice President and Director of Corporate Communications

Beth.Shivak@AtlanticUnionBank.com , 804.327.5746



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.