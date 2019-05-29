PLUS™ Brings Back Best Selling Flavor - Rainbow Sorbet - for Pride 2019

San Francisco LGBT Center to Receive $1 for Every Tin of Gummies Sold

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June is Pride month and in support of the LGBTQ community, Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQB: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”) today announced the limited return of their Rainbow Sorbet gummies. For every tin sold of its best-selling seasonal flavor, PLUS is donating $1 to the LGBTQ community through a new partnership with the San Francisco LGBT Center .



PLUS™ Rainbow Sorbet Gummies





/EIN News/ -- “Compassion is a powerful force behind the national cannabis movement,” said Lucie Herold, Co-founder and Director of Sales at PLUS. “What I appreciate about the SF LGBT Center is that it offers services, education, resources and advocacy to a community that has spent decades helping normalize cannabis.”

Supporting the San Francisco Community

The mission of the SF LGBT Center is to connect the city’s diverse community to opportunities, resources, and each other to achieve a stronger, healthier, and more equitable world for LGBT people and their allies.

“It makes us proud to support an organization that impacts the lives of people in our community,” Herold added. “PLUS stands behind individualism, diversity and inclusivity, all factors we strive to embody in both our personal and our work lives.”

“Support from PLUS helps our community thrive and ensures that the Center can support future generations of LGBTQ people,” said Dani Siragusa, the SF LGBT Center’s Director of Development. “We are thrilled to partner with PLUS to build a more welcoming and equitable world together.”

Limited Edition: Rainbow Sorbet Gummies

PLUS Rainbow Sorbet gummies are made with an uplifting blend of cannabinoids and contain 5mg of THC in each precisely dosed gummy. Rainbow Sorbet gummies are available for a limited time at select dispensaries in California.

Past special edition products include Holiday Bliss Cranberry & Shortbread; Valentine’s Day Rose & Vanilla; and Pink Lemonade in honor of Spring.

About Plus Products

PLUS creates low dose and delicious cannabis food products that enhance the everyday. PLUS’s mission is to use nature to bring balance to people’s lives - that starts with high-quality, precisely dosed products that deliver consistent experiences. PLUS’s food products, which include gummies and mints in a variety of delectable flavors, are manufactured at PLUS’s own factory in Adelanto, CA, where dosage is tested twice internally and then tested twice again by an independent lab. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

For further information contact:

Investors:

Jessica Bornn

Director of Investor Relations

ir@plusproducts.com

Tel +1 650.223.5478

Media:

Heidi Groshelle

Ingrid Marketing

Tel +1 415.307.1380

heidi@ingridmarketing.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab1f68e3-d138-4d84-b069-7468a2d77468



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.