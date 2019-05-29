Key Management as a Service Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis 2025

Key Management as a Service Market – 2019

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Description:

The increasing migration toward the cloud and the stringent regulations in the Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) market are expected to be driving the growth of the KMaaS market.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Key Management as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Key Management as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CipherCloud (US)

Gemalto (Netherlands)

Google (US)

IBM (US)

Thales e-Security (France)

Box (US)

Egnyte (US)

KeyNexus (Canada)

Sepior (Denmark)

Unbound Tech (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Special Service

Management Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical

Government

Aerospace

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

