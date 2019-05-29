Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine Markets - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers type, production method, technology and applications of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics. By type, the market has been segmented into radiotherapy and radiopharmaceuticals. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are provided for each segment and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each region in the radiopharmaceutical and therapeutics market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global radiopharmaceutical and therapeutics market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in this market.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for radiotherapy, radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicines

Examination of present and future strategies within the radiopharmaceuticals market, including radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes

Detailed description of positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and discussion of their applications

Evaluation of market opportunities for external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiotherapy

Coverage of new products launches and product enhancement in the industry

Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Accuray Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, C. R. Bard Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Siemens Healthcare, and Triad Isotopes Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction: Radiopharmaceuticals

Uses of Radiopharmaceuticals

Evolution and Transition: Radiopharmaceuticals

Introduction: Radiotherapy

Ionizing Radiation

Non-ionizing Radiation

Evolution and Transition: Radiation Therapy

The Discovery Period: 1890s

Kilovoltage Era: 1900 to 1940

Megavoltage Era: 1946 to 1996

Computer-Assisted Era: 1996 to the Present

Market Potential

Regulatory Outlook

United States

Canada

Australia

India

European Union

Investment Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Segmentation Overview

Segmentation by Type: Radiotherapy

Segmentation by Type: Radiopharmaceuticals

Segmentation by Production Method

Segmentation by Technology

Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market, by Application

Geographic Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Trends

Respiratory Gating

Proton Therapy

Carbon Ions

Magnetic Resonance-Driven Linear Accelerator

Drivers

Increasing Aging Population

Increasing Incidence of Life-Threatening Diseases

Increasing Incidences of Cancer

High Incidence of Cancer in Aging Population

Growing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Regions

Advancements in Technology

Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Treatment

Launch of New Radiopharmaceuticals and Widening Applications

Increasing Number of Cyclotrons

Increasing Amount of Nuclear Imaging Equipment

High Efficiency of Radiotherapy

Palliative Radiation Therapy

Government Funding

Reimbursement Boosting Market Growth

Restraints and Challenges

Limited Global Supply of Medical Isotopes

Reimbursement Policies

Healthcare Reforms and Budgetary Constraints in Developed Countries

Regulatory Issues

Expensive Equipment

Lack of Trained Professionals

Limited Effectiveness against Metastatic Cancer

Side Effects of Radiation Therapy

Therapeutic Bottlenecks

Opportunities

Developing Countries

Personalized Treatment

Replacement of Old Equipment

Chapter 5 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Type

Radiotherapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Radiopharmaceuticals

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Chapter 6 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Production Method

Particle Accelerators (Cyclotrons)

Working of Particle Accelerators

Nuclear Reactors

Radionuclide Generators

Production of Radioisotopes through Radionuclides

Chapter 7 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Technology

External Radiotherapy Market by Technology

Particle Therapy/Proton Beam Therapy

Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Fractionated Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

Tomotherapy

Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT)

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Internal Radiotherapy by Technology

Pulsed-Dose-Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Low-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy

High-Dose-Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy by Technology

Comparison between Alpha and Beta Emitters

Chapter 8 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Application

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Treatment Planning for External Beam Radiation

Dosing and Treatment with External Beam Radiation

Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators (LINACS)

Internal Radiation Therapy

Applications of Internal Beam Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiation Therapy

Applications of Systemic Radiation Therapy

Chapter 9 Geographic Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World (ROW)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Industry Structure

Raw Material Procurement

Quality

Terms and Conditions

Cost-Effective Components

Manufacturing/Development Process

Distributors

End Users

Chapter 11 New Development and Current Situation

Pipeline Products

Current Market Scenario

Current Developments in Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapies

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

U.S. Patent Analysis

European Patent Analysis

Japanese Patent Analysis

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

Collaborations, Agreements and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Accuray Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa (Novartis Co.)

Advanced Medical Isotope Corp. (Now Vivos Inc.)

Alliance Medical Group

Australian Nuclear Science And Technology Organisation

Aytu Bioscience Inc.

Bayer Pharma Ag

Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd.

Board Of Radiation And Isotope Technology

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

BTG International Ltd.

C. R. Bard Inc. (Becton Dickinson)

Cardinal Health Inc.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Coqu Radiopharmaceuticals Corp.

Eckert & Ziegler Bebig

Elekta

Eli Lilly And Co.

Fujifilm Ri Pharma Co. Ltd.

GE Healthcare

IBA Molecular (Now Curium)

Isoray Medical Inc.

Iso-Tex Diagnostics Inc.

Jubilant Draximage Inc.

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Nanothea

National Centre For Nuclear Research Polatom

National Institute For Radioelements (Ire)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Nordion Inc.

NTP Radioisotopes Soc Ltd.

Pharmalucence Inc.

PMB Alcen

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh (Now Siemens Healthineers)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Triad Isotopes Inc.

Varian Medical Systems

Zevacor Molecular



