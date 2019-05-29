Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine Markets - Global Forecast to 2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers type, production method, technology and applications of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics. By type, the market has been segmented into radiotherapy and radiopharmaceuticals. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are provided for each segment and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each region in the radiopharmaceutical and therapeutics market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global radiopharmaceutical and therapeutics market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in this market.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for radiotherapy, radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicines
- Examination of present and future strategies within the radiopharmaceuticals market, including radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes
- Detailed description of positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and discussion of their applications
- Evaluation of market opportunities for external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiotherapy
- Coverage of new products launches and product enhancement in the industry
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Accuray Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, C. R. Bard Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Siemens Healthcare, and Triad Isotopes Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction: Radiopharmaceuticals
- Uses of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Evolution and Transition: Radiopharmaceuticals
- Introduction: Radiotherapy
- Ionizing Radiation
- Non-ionizing Radiation
- Evolution and Transition: Radiation Therapy
- The Discovery Period: 1890s
- Kilovoltage Era: 1900 to 1940
- Megavoltage Era: 1946 to 1996
- Computer-Assisted Era: 1996 to the Present
- Market Potential
- Regulatory Outlook
- United States
- Canada
- Australia
- India
- European Union
- Investment Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Segmentation Overview
- Segmentation by Type: Radiotherapy
- Segmentation by Type: Radiopharmaceuticals
- Segmentation by Production Method
- Segmentation by Technology
- Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market, by Application
- Geographic Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Trends
- Respiratory Gating
- Proton Therapy
- Carbon Ions
- Magnetic Resonance-Driven Linear Accelerator
- Drivers
- Increasing Aging Population
- Increasing Incidence of Life-Threatening Diseases
- Increasing Incidences of Cancer
- High Incidence of Cancer in Aging Population
- Growing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Regions
- Advancements in Technology
- Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Treatment
- Launch of New Radiopharmaceuticals and Widening Applications
- Increasing Number of Cyclotrons
- Increasing Amount of Nuclear Imaging Equipment
- High Efficiency of Radiotherapy
- Palliative Radiation Therapy
- Government Funding
- Reimbursement Boosting Market Growth
- Restraints and Challenges
- Limited Global Supply of Medical Isotopes
- Reimbursement Policies
- Healthcare Reforms and Budgetary Constraints in Developed Countries
- Regulatory Issues
- Expensive Equipment
- Lack of Trained Professionals
- Limited Effectiveness against Metastatic Cancer
- Side Effects of Radiation Therapy
- Therapeutic Bottlenecks
- Opportunities
- Developing Countries
- Personalized Treatment
- Replacement of Old Equipment
Chapter 5 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Type
- Radiotherapy
- External Beam Radiation Therapy
- Internal Radiation Therapy
- Systemic Radiotherapy
- Radiopharmaceuticals
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
Chapter 6 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Production Method
- Particle Accelerators (Cyclotrons)
- Working of Particle Accelerators
- Nuclear Reactors
- Radionuclide Generators
- Production of Radioisotopes through Radionuclides
Chapter 7 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Technology
- External Radiotherapy Market by Technology
- Particle Therapy/Proton Beam Therapy
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Fractionated Stereotactic Radiation Therapy
- Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
- Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
- Tomotherapy
- Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT)
- Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
- Internal Radiotherapy by Technology
- Pulsed-Dose-Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy
- Low-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy
- High-Dose-Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
- Systemic Radiotherapy by Technology
- Comparison between Alpha and Beta Emitters
Chapter 8 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Application
- External Beam Radiation Therapy
- Treatment Planning for External Beam Radiation
- Dosing and Treatment with External Beam Radiation
- Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators (LINACS)
- Internal Radiation Therapy
- Applications of Internal Beam Radiation Therapy
- Systemic Radiation Therapy
- Applications of Systemic Radiation Therapy
Chapter 9 Geographic Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World (ROW)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Industry Structure
- Raw Material Procurement
- Quality
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost-Effective Components
- Manufacturing/Development Process
- Distributors
- End Users
Chapter 11 New Development and Current Situation
- Pipeline Products
- Current Market Scenario
- Current Developments in Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapies
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
- U.S. Patent Analysis
- European Patent Analysis
- Japanese Patent Analysis
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- Product Launches
- Collaborations, Agreements and Partnerships
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Accuray Inc.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa (Novartis Co.)
- Advanced Medical Isotope Corp. (Now Vivos Inc.)
- Alliance Medical Group
- Australian Nuclear Science And Technology Organisation
- Aytu Bioscience Inc.
- Bayer Pharma Ag
- Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd.
- Board Of Radiation And Isotope Technology
- Bracco Diagnostic Inc.
- BTG International Ltd.
- C. R. Bard Inc. (Becton Dickinson)
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- Coqu Radiopharmaceuticals Corp.
- Eckert & Ziegler Bebig
- Elekta
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Fujifilm Ri Pharma Co. Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- IBA Molecular (Now Curium)
- Isoray Medical Inc.
- Iso-Tex Diagnostics Inc.
- Jubilant Draximage Inc.
- Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
- Nanothea
- National Centre For Nuclear Research Polatom
- National Institute For Radioelements (Ire)
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
- Nordion Inc.
- NTP Radioisotopes Soc Ltd.
- Pharmalucence Inc.
- PMB Alcen
- Siemens Healthcare Gmbh (Now Siemens Healthineers)
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Triad Isotopes Inc.
- Varian Medical Systems
- Zevacor Molecular
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7x5w20
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmacology
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.