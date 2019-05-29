CareDx Announces KidneyCare and Showcases Leadership in Transplantation at ATC

CareDx leadership in transplant innovation highlighted through 12 podium and poster presentations

BRISBANE, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, will showcase 12 abstracts and host a dynamic lunch symposium during the American Transplant Congress June 1- 5, 2019 in Boston, MA.



/EIN News/ -- CareDx will formally announce KidneyCare during a lunch symposium alongside transplant key opinion leaders on Tuesday, June 4th. KidneyCare combines clinically validated AlloSure testing with AlloMap Kidney and iBox to deliver personalized and prognostic solutions for transplant patients.

“Building on the momentum of AlloSure, there is incredible potential for KidneyCare to enable us to tailor treatment for kidney transplant patients. The value is not only to identify when there may be an issue, but to reduce immunosuppression in a subset of patients,” said Ram Peddi, MD, Transplant Nephrologist at California Pacific Medical Center. “We are excited to bring personalized medicine to transplantation with KidneyCare.”

Seven leaders in transplantation will speak during the CareDx Lunch Symposium titled Better Transplant Outcomes Start with Better Transplant Surveillance, on June 3rd at 1pm EST in the Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton Hotel in Boston:

Matthew Weir, MD, University of Maryland

Alexandre Loupy, MD, PhD, Paris Transplant Group

Vikas Dharnidharka, MD, MPH, Washington University

Daniel C. Brennan, MD, FACP, Johns Hopkins Hospital

Stanley C. Jordan, MD, FASN, FAST, Cedars-Sinai Transplant Center

Tarek Alhamad, MD, MS, FACP, FASN, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Washington

Anthony Langone, MD, FAST, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

CareDx will host a press conference following the lunch symposium at 4pm in the Sheraton Hotel with Anthony Langone, MD and Alexandre Loupy, MD, PhD.

CareDx services will also be featured in 4 oral and 8 poster presentations in the main ATC programming.

Oral Presentations

Correlation of Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA with Histology and Molecular Diagnoses of Kidney Transplant Biopsies. I. Moinuddin, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center

Donor Derived Cell Free DNA is Associated with De-Novo Donor Specific Antibody (DSA) Responses. S. Jordan, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Elevated Donor Derived Cell Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) Levels in the Presence of Donor Specific Antibodies (DSA) Are a Strong Predictor of Antibody Mediated Rejection (ABMR) in Pediatric Renal Transplant Recipients. D. Puliyanda, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

The Use of dd-cfDNA as a Predictive Tool for Outcome Decreased Kidney Function. T. Alhamad, Washington University School of Medicine

Poster Presentation

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) Course after Rejection in Pediatric Kidney Transplant Recipients. R. Swinford, University of Texas at Houston

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA for Surveillance in Simultaneous Pancreas and Kidney Transplant Recipients, Can We Extrapolate from Kidney Transplant Alone? O. Olaitan, Rush University Medical Center

Donor Derived Cell Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) May Aid in the Diagnosis of BK Virus Nephropathy. D. Brennan, Johns Hopkins Hospital

External Validation of Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA to Detect Rejection in Kidney Transplant Recipients. E. Huang, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Gene Expression Profiling for Cardiac Transplant Recipients: Results from the Outcomes AlloMap Registry. S. Hall, Baylor University Medical Center

Reference Ranges Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA in a Heart Transplant Population. A. Kao, Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute

Subclinical Antibody Mediation Rejection in Stable Kidney Recipients with De Novo Donor Specific Antibodies and Correlation with Donor Derived Cell Free DNA Testing. A. Bregman, University of Colorado Hospital

Utility of AlloSure Monitoring in Simultaneous Kidney and Pancreas Recipients. J. Klein, University of Kansas Medical Center

“The number of quality presentations at ATC highlights our commitment to furthering innovation in transplantation,” says Peter Maag, CEO at CareDx. “With our 20 years of experience in transplant care, we are supporting a number of multi-center clinical studies and adding a focus on investigator initiated trials. Personalized Medicine in transplantation is only in its beginning but will add significant value on long-term outcomes, as we optimize lifelong immunosuppressive therapy.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

