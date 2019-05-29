Wellness Matrix Group Appoints David Saltrelli  Vice President of Marketing

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. (WMGR) announced today that branding, incentives, marketing, and sales expert David Saltrelli was appointed Vice President of Marketing.



Utilizing strategic methodologies, David has assisted hundreds of companies, including Fortune 500 members, in expanding their marketing and sales efforts. David specializes in jump-starting sales by utilizing online marketing incentives specifically designed to grow our customer base, and expand continuity programs.

David is currently supervising the completion of Wellness Matrix Group’s initial sales website. This site will feature an ever-expanding number of the best products available for maintaining wellness. In a first step, the most basic and essential ingredient for having good health is innovative products from water. The inaugural water products provide proper balanced hydration and other benefits. Joshua Patterson, president of Wellness Matrix, stated, “This sets in motion one of the several goals of Wellness Matrix, which includes becoming a trusted Healthcare and Wellness company.”

About Wellness Matrix Group

Our mission is to develop the most technologically advanced healthcare models in a Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Creative Artificial Intelligence Platform by fully integrating the Health & Wellness industry networks and program tools. The Wellness Matrix Group brand will be defined by its offering of the “Best of the Best” Doctors and Methodologies, with Genome Analysis, monitoring, and predictive modeling simulation providing a state of the art Wellness Program for Quality of Life and Longevity.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on WMGR's current assumptions, beliefs, and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause WMGR's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company contact:

Michael Selsman: www.publiccommunicationsco.com - 310-553-5732

