The Joint Corp. to Host Investor Day on Monday, June 3

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it will hold an investor day on Monday, June 3, 2019.



At the event, The Joint Corp. management team will discuss its growth strategy and operations in greater detail. In addition, a franchisee and a regional developer will discuss their successes. Topics follow:

The Joint’s Expansion Strategy and Vision

Regional Developer and Franchisee Experiences

Clinic Development and Real Estate Site Selection

The Joint Marketing and Patient Acquisition

Doctor of Chiropractic Recruitment and Compliance

Corporate Operations, IT and Long-term Financial Overviews

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET, shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live webcast of the event at ir.thejoint.com . Also, the accompanying slide presentation will be posted on the investor relations section of the company's website.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is an emerging growth company that is reinventing chiropractic care by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With over 450 clinics nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit http://www.thejoint.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com



