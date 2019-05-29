Angola to have monument for victims of armed conflicts

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 29 - The Justice and Human Rights minister, Francisco Queiroz, has announced the construction of a monument in memory of the victims of armed conflicts in Angola, especially those of the alleged coup attempt of May 27 of 1977, as part of the country’s national reconciliation process.,

The minister, who disclosed the information to the press, said a commission has already been created for this end and that its line of action will include the issuance of death certificates in whatever cases necessary.

However, the official underscored that no compensation will be paid to the victims of armed conflicts, taking into account that the memory is not paid with money.

In the meantime, the minister said the Justice Ministry is open to suggestions from civil society, families, churches, political parties and other entities, with a view to securing the effective homage to the victims of armed conflicts that devastated the country in the past.

